‘Top class’, ‘Well done’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react to latest Paul Lambert news

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has announced that he will defer his wages in an attempt to give the club more financial flexibility to pay other staff, which has been well received by fans of the League One club.

All EFL fixtures have been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with reports yesterday suggesting that it would be delayed past the original 30th of April target.

The delay to the season has caused many clubs financial issues. The EFL has provided a £50 million relief fund but financial academics have suggested that is only likely to support clubs for the next five weeks.

The Tractor Boys could be set to lose £500,000 in gate receipts (£100,000 per each of their five remaining home games) if the season is abandoned or concluded behind closed doors.

Writing in The Telegraph, Lambert revealed that he will be deferring his wages in an attempt to ensure that the club can provide financial support for staff throughout the club.

He said: “We are all experiencing an incredible situation across the world and a wage deferral is the least I can do as a football manager.”

The Ipswich boss’ gesture has been well received by fans of the club, many of whom took to Twitter to heap praise on him.

Read their reaction here:

Lovely gesture. 👍 — J Cook QC #StayHomeSaveLives 🇬🇧 (@JCookUK) March 26, 2020

Whatever you think of him, this is a quality gesture👏🏼 nice one paul 😊 — Ipswich Culture©️ (@IpswichCulture) March 26, 2020

This is a great gesture, especially to those staff who work at the club behind the scenes, and who are not on footballing wages. — dommyboy79 (@dommyboy79) March 26, 2020

Well done 👍👊great jesture but I expect it won’t please everyone some sure to have a moan #itfc — gary french (@19frenchy60) March 26, 2020

Fair play. Absolutely top class gesture that. — Dan (@DanielDaws1) March 26, 2020

He’s a class act. 👍 — Jason (@Hola_Jase) March 26, 2020

What a guy — The Bull (@BullatBrantham) March 26, 2020

Well done. — andy mc (@McMcaman) March 26, 2020