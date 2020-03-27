Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Top class’, ‘Well done’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react to latest Paul Lambert news

Published

6 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has announced that he will defer his wages in an attempt to give the club more financial flexibility to pay other staff, which has been well received by fans of the League One club.

All EFL fixtures have been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with reports yesterday suggesting that it would be delayed past the original 30th of April target.

The delay to the season has caused many clubs financial issues. The EFL has provided a £50 million relief fund but financial academics have suggested that is only likely to support clubs for the next five weeks.

The Tractor Boys could be set to lose £500,000 in gate receipts (£100,000 per each of their five remaining home games) if the season is abandoned or concluded behind closed doors.

Writing in The Telegraph, Lambert revealed that he will be deferring his wages in an attempt to ensure that the club can provide financial support for staff throughout the club.

He said: “We are all experiencing an incredible situation across the world and a wage deferral is the least I can do as a football manager.”

The Ipswich boss’ gesture has been well received by fans of the club, many of whom took to Twitter to heap praise on him.

Read their reaction here:


