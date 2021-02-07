Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Top class’, ‘Unbelievable’ – Many Cardiff supporters react to one man’s display in Bristol City victory

Published

2 mins ago

on

Mick McCarthy continued his unbeaten start as Cardiff manager with an impressive victory over Bristol City yesterday.

Having replaced Neil Harris last month, the former Republic of Ireland boss had overseen draws against both Barnsley and Millwall in his opening two matches in the Welsh capital.

However, it was third time lucky for McCarthy, whose Bluebirds side eased any growing fears over relegation following the comfortable success at Ashton Gate.

Curtis Nelson headed home Harry Wilson’s teasing free-kick early in the opening period, before Kieffer Moore continued his excellent goalscoring campaign by heading home following a superb move from the Bluebirds – with the Welsh striker eventually heading home at the back post.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Cardiff City players ever score a goal at the Cardiff City Stadium?

1 of 18

Did Mark Kennedy score a goal at the Cardiff City Stadium?

It was Moore’s 11th Championship goal of the season, which is already more than he managed for Wigan throughout the whole of the campaign.

Moore has scored just under 30 percent of Cardiff’s league goals this term, and has proved an outstanding signing since making the switch from the DW Stadium last summer.

Here’s how the Bluebirds faithful reacted on Twitter to his performance against the Robins:


