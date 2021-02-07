‘Top class’, ‘Unbelievable’ – Many Cardiff supporters react to one man’s display in Bristol City victory

Mick McCarthy continued his unbeaten start as Cardiff manager with an impressive victory over Bristol City yesterday.

Having replaced Neil Harris last month, the former Republic of Ireland boss had overseen draws against both Barnsley and Millwall in his opening two matches in the Welsh capital.

However, it was third time lucky for McCarthy, whose Bluebirds side eased any growing fears over relegation following the comfortable success at Ashton Gate.

Curtis Nelson headed home Harry Wilson’s teasing free-kick early in the opening period, before Kieffer Moore continued his excellent goalscoring campaign by heading home following a superb move from the Bluebirds – with the Welsh striker eventually heading home at the back post.

It was Moore’s 11th Championship goal of the season, which is already more than he managed for Wigan throughout the whole of the campaign.

Moore has scored just under 30 percent of Cardiff’s league goals this term, and has proved an outstanding signing since making the switch from the DW Stadium last summer.

Here’s how the Bluebirds faithful reacted on Twitter to his performance against the Robins:

Some awesome performances today @harrywilson_ literally wound them up so much they had to push him off @sheyi_ojo best performance to date vaulks and Moore outstanding along with the rest of the team! Wasn’t a bad performance out there, much more like it….bluebirds!! #ccfc — dean evans (@tonnehead) February 6, 2021

How good does that feel? Brilliant performance. Sensible and calm when needed. No lack of end product and creativity either. Ojo and Moore top class, not a bad display across the whole team. Great result👌 #ccfc https://t.co/htGu0y3XAb — Jack Price (@Jackpricey_) February 6, 2021

Moore motm unbelievable performance 2 million pound is a absolute bargain. Bristol just couldn’t handle the pace and quality of our counter also I thought we was solid at the back aswell overall top performance and need a run now. — Louis (@LouisCcfc) February 6, 2021

I’ve been on Flints back a lot but he’s been class today. It has to be said. The whole team put a shift in today. Wilson and Moore have been superb alongside Ojo. Vaulks and Ralls marshalled the midfield. Bennett has been putting in some great crosses in and Perry is class! — Alex Evans 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Its_Alex_CCFC) February 6, 2021

Good first half @PaulAbbandonato @GlenWilliams12 better shape, balance, individual performances, game plan that players knew, strong in the tackle, first to second ball. Comfortable second half. Phillips rarely touched the ball. Moore outstanding. Nasty side to Cardiff back. 💪💙 — gareth dunning (@Gzone77) February 6, 2021

Tell you what. That's as good as I've seen Cardiff all season. Ralls and Vaulks brilliant in the middle so far. Moore bullying defenders, Ojo and Wilson causing plenty of headaches. Morrison and Flint both pretty solid #CCFC #Bluebirds — Tom Coleman (@tomEcoleman) February 6, 2021

I reckon if you were to ask every championship centre back who the most difficult striker to play against is, the majority would answer kieffer moore. Was quality today in all aspects of his game. — Pokie (@pokie_03) February 7, 2021

Kieffer Moore for Ballon D'Ore https://t.co/AzlMdWlJbN — Guto 🤙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Guto_Williams95) February 6, 2021

Can we just appreciate we paid 2 MILLION BRITISH POUNDS for Kieffer Moore. Incredible — Jack Price (@Jackpricey_) February 6, 2021

BREAKING NEWS! Kieffer Moore has tested positive for being the best striker in the league — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐰𝐞 (𝖡𝖺𝗋𝗆𝗒𝖡𝗅𝗎𝖾𝖻𝗂𝗋𝖽) (@BarmyBluebird94) February 6, 2021