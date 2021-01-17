‘Top class’ – These Norwich fans react to individual who was ‘unplayable’ in win at Cardiff

Norwich City consolidated their place at the top of the Championship table on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Cardiff City 2-1 in the Welsh capital.

Goals from Grant Hanley and Todd Cantwell gave the Canaries a 2-0 lead at half time, and although Joe Ralls pulled one back for the Bluebirds 20 minutes into the second half, Daniel Farke’s side were able to hang on for all three points, with Marlon Pack sent off for the hosts.

That result means that Norwich remain four points clear of second-placed Swansea, and perhaps more importantly, eight ahead of the play-off places in the battle for automatic promotion.

Having got just his second goal of the season in that win, this did look to be something of a breakthrough match for Cantwell in the context of this season, with the attacking midfielder turning in one of his most impressive displays of the campaign so far.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by many Norwich fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with many keen to praise Cantwell for his performance in that win.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 22-year-old.

Todd MOTM — Thomski (@Thomski_25) January 16, 2021

Iv been critical of Cantwell, but he was brilliant today. But in sorry, I ain’t having Hugill, dear o dear….

Great result Nodge! — David Monument (@DavidMonument4) January 16, 2021

I thought the mayor was superb yesterday, really made us tick, one of his best games in a Norwich shirt. Happy for Cantwell too his form is really good right now & deserved man of the match #ncfc — James Flett 💙 (@thecraftyjoiner) January 17, 2021

Cantwell gets a lot of stick, sometimes rightly performance wise, sometimes for wearing gloves (🤷‍♂️) but he was the best player on the pitch today, offensively and defensively outstanding, all over the pitch, didn’t stop running. Good on him #ncfc — James Wegg 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🐤 (@WeggJames) January 16, 2021

Can’t wait until we start playing well in both halves of a football match. That said Cantwell was unplayable at times today and with Bournemouth dropping points we have to be happy with that. #ncfc — Rhys Foulkes (@realrhysfoulkes) January 16, 2021

Good win today. Todd Cantwell’s performance was awesome! So hard working. Got sucked in by Cardiff’s more direct game second half, but 7 points clear at the top is not to be sniffed at! #ncfc — Richard (@Mr_M123) January 16, 2021

Well done boys. Cantwell top class #ncfc — Adam Darricott (@adamdarricott) January 16, 2021