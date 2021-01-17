Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Top class’ – These Norwich fans react to individual who was ‘unplayable’ in win at Cardiff

Published

7 mins ago

on

Norwich City consolidated their place at the top of the Championship table on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Cardiff City 2-1 in the Welsh capital.

Goals from Grant Hanley and Todd Cantwell gave the Canaries a 2-0 lead at half time, and although Joe Ralls pulled one back for the Bluebirds 20 minutes into the second half, Daniel Farke’s side were able to hang on for all three points, with Marlon Pack sent off for the hosts.

That result means that Norwich remain four points clear of second-placed Swansea, and perhaps more importantly, eight ahead of the play-off places in the battle for automatic promotion.

Having got just his second goal of the season in that win, this did look to be something of a breakthrough match for Cantwell in the context of this season, with the attacking midfielder turning in one of his most impressive displays of the campaign so far.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by many Norwich fans as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with many keen to praise Cantwell for his performance in that win.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 22-year-old.


