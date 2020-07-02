Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Top class player’, ‘What a game’ – Many West Brom fans heap praise on one man after Sheffield Wednesday win

Published

9 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion picked up their first win since the return of the Championship last night and many Baggies fans have heaped praise on the performance of 20-year-old Rekeem Harper.

The midfielder was the subject of much transfer speculation last summer before eventually signing a new deal with West Brom but has seen his playtime reduced under Slaven Bilic this term.

The midfielder was handed just his third start in the Championship this season against Sheffield Wednesday last night and produced an impressive performance as the Baggies claimed a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Hillsborough.

Charlie Austin gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot before Matheus Pereira grabbed a second-half brace.

The result means the Baggies move to within one point of league leaders Leeds United and now have a five-point cushion over third-placed Brentford.

Harper started alongside Romaine Sawyers and Filip Krovinovic in central midfield, with captain Jake Livermore dropping to the bench.

Bilic’s midfield trio did an excellent job against the Owls and Harper produced an impressive display – winning four of his seven duels, connecting with 95% of his passes (Sofascore) and regularly driving his team forward with the ball at his feet.

Quiz: Can you identify these 16 West Bromwich Albion players by looking at these pixelated images? Have a go now!

1 of 16

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

The 20-year-old’s performance appears to have caught the attention of the Hawthorns faithful, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Top class player’, ‘What a game’ – Many West Brom fans heap praise on one man after Sheffield Wednesday win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: