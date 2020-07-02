‘Top class player’, ‘What a game’ – Many West Brom fans heap praise on one man after Sheffield Wednesday win

West Bromwich Albion picked up their first win since the return of the Championship last night and many Baggies fans have heaped praise on the performance of 20-year-old Rekeem Harper.

The midfielder was the subject of much transfer speculation last summer before eventually signing a new deal with West Brom but has seen his playtime reduced under Slaven Bilic this term.

The midfielder was handed just his third start in the Championship this season against Sheffield Wednesday last night and produced an impressive performance as the Baggies claimed a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Hillsborough.

Charlie Austin gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot before Matheus Pereira grabbed a second-half brace.

The result means the Baggies move to within one point of league leaders Leeds United and now have a five-point cushion over third-placed Brentford.

Harper started alongside Romaine Sawyers and Filip Krovinovic in central midfield, with captain Jake Livermore dropping to the bench.

Bilic’s midfield trio did an excellent job against the Owls and Harper produced an impressive display – winning four of his seven duels, connecting with 95% of his passes (Sofascore) and regularly driving his team forward with the ball at his feet.

The 20-year-old’s performance appears to have caught the attention of the Hawthorns faithful, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Wow what a win! Austin very good, Harper made a difference, as did Krov. Pereira not great despite the two goals, but Hegazi superb. Full analysis tomorrow but I’m going to enjoy the night with a few drinks. Enjoy #WBA fans! — OPTA Albion (@TotallyWBA) July 1, 2020

What a way to mark your 100th appearance for the club @Hegazi 👏🏼

Outstanding today, back to his best self like last year.

O’Shea, Sawyers, Harper, Austin, Pereira, Diangana, Grosicki, Robinson all sensational💙

Statement win, we move to Hull. Another huge 3 points.#WBA — 𝐃𝐀𝐍©️ (@DanWba_15) July 1, 2020

Will go under the radar but what a game Harper had for us today. Unlucky not to score, made enough runs to get one or two and passed the ball well. Knew when to stick and when to run beyond the ball. Some player when he gets going. #wba — joe (@joekapalo) July 1, 2020

some fans call Harper is lazy but his a top class player — james duffy (@barryd19651) July 1, 2020

Gotta give a shout-out for Harper tonight. First game starting in how long- nothing outstanding but was steady and plenty of much needed energy up and down the pitch. #wba — James (@GibboAlbion) July 1, 2020

Total agree, not saw many mention him tbf but sat in with Sawyers well & put in a professional performance that will do him the world of good. Same goes for OShea, outstanding 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵 — Jimi Nicholls (@JimiNicholls) July 1, 2020

Gotta give Harper credit brought energy to the middle of the park. And credit to Slav for making the changes. #WBA — DOOD (@DoodWBA) July 1, 2020

I was very impressed with Harper today aswell . He worth a mention #wba — James Hamilton (@JamesHamiltonGK) July 1, 2020