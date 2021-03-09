‘Top class’ – Newcastle United eye transfer move for EFL player on one condition: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United are interested in a summer move for Norwich City playmaker Todd Cantwell should they remain a Premier League club, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Cantwell impressed in the top flight last term and has helped the Canaries open up a 10-point lead at the top of the Championship table this season with Daniel Farke’s men on course to bounce straight back up.

It is understood that Newcastle are keen on the 23-year-old and are considering a move should they avoid relegation.

But would he be a good signing for the Magpies? And would the player be keen on making the switch?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Phil Spencer

Todd Cantwell would be a great signing for Newcastle United.

The Magpies are really struggling for genuine offensive quality at the moment and there’s no doubt that the young midfielder would be an asset.

Whether he’d want to join remains to be seen.

Newcastle are hardly renowned for their attack-minded style and that’s certainly something that could be a turn-off for Cantwell.

If Norwich City get promoted then surely the midfielder will be keen to stay at Carrow Road – after all, things are built for success their with Daniel Farke’s side very much built around him.

Chris Thorpe

He’s top class, I watched him earlier this season against Rotherham United and I was so impressed.

His ability to pick up the ball in the half-spaces makes him incredibly difficult to mark and his footwork and dribbling makes him such a danger to defences.

He’d add that extra level of creativity to the Newcastle United squad however he wouldn’t come cheap.

I think he’d be keen to move to the Toon given the size of the club, however he may be more loyal to Norwich as they are the ones that gave him his chance, so we will have to wait and see.

Ben Wignall

Newcastle are in a bit of a precarious position right now, and if they don’t pick a few wins up soon they’ll find themselves in the Championship next season.

Norwich meanwhile are heading in the opposite direction, and Cantwell has been playing a big part of that success, and his guaranteed starting spot may tempt him to stick around at Carrow Road next season.

There’s the possibility that he may get a little bit of a pay rise if Newcastle came in for him, but surely much bigger clubs will be looking at a move for Cantwell this summer.

I think that Newcastle would be a bad move for him, and if they were to be the only club that shows an interest in the Englishman then he’s better remaining where he currently is.