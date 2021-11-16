‘Top class’, ‘Miss him’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to Sabri Lamouchi comments

Former Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has labelled the club “an amazing place” and revealed he misses the fans and the City Ground, which has caused a stir among many fans of the East Midlands club.

The French coach spent 15 months in charge of the Reds before being replaced by Chris Hughton in October 2020 and narrowly missed out on leading his side to the Championship play-offs after a dramatic final day defeat.

Despite the speed with which he was replaced in the early stages of the 2020/21 campaign, it appears Forest still holds a place in Lamouchi’s heart and he waxed lyrical about the East Midlands club in an interview with The Athletic.

He said: “I miss the fans. I miss them. I miss the City Ground. I miss the training ground. I started to breathe like this place was my own; like it was my home.

“It is an amazing place. Amazing. I spoke only in a positive way about Forest when I was there and I cannot say anything bad now I am not.”

Hughton’s tenure proved to be much more disappointing than that of the coach he replaced but current boss Steve Cooper has turned things around since he took charge and has fans dreaming about the play-offs once again.

Cooper has fast become a popular figure at the City Ground but it seems Lamouchi hasn’t been forgotten about – as the response of many Forest fans on Twitter shows.

28 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 How much did Joao Carvalho cost Forest? €5 million €10 million €15 million €20 million

Read their reaction here:

Sabri ❤ — Darren J D (@Dazzler1865) November 15, 2021

Top class Sabri — 1 (@Tonybee1) November 15, 2021

J’adore — Ian Morris (@ianmorris82) November 15, 2021