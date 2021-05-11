‘Top bloke’, ‘Hope he stays’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans respond to player’s end of season message following relegation

Sheffield Wednesday will be playing League One football for the first time in nine years next season after their relegation was confirmed on the final day of the Championship campaign.

A win was needed against Derby County at Pride Park and for Rotherham to slip up at Cardiff, and whilst the latter came to fruition, Darren Moore’s side couldn’t do enough themselves to avoid the drop.

One of the only real shining lights for Wednesday in a dismal season was Barry Bannan, who played every single league game for the Owls.

Wednesday’s captain signed a new deal just a few months ago which you’d imagine means he’s sticking around for the League One campaign, and you can’t doubt his commitment to the cause.

The Scot has penned a message to fans via Wednesday’s official website following the confirmation of relegation where he describes the hurt that has come with dropping down a division.

Bannan admits that despite commitment not being an issue in regards to what ended up transpiring on the pitch, a reshuffle of the squad is needed going into the new season and he also issued an apology to supporters for ‘not being good enough’.

If there is just a few players that Owls fans could feel sorry for then Bannan is one of them and they’ve been responding in kind to his message.

One of the few who gave his all every week and never hid away. Absolutely love the bloke and hope we can keep him in league one, wouldn’t be surprised if he leaves as we will need the money. Our best player of the last 20 years by a distance — Adam Milner (@adamtmilner) May 11, 2021

Sounds like a man who isn’t going anywhere tbh well said 🦉 — scott cain (@scottcain13) May 11, 2021

Fair play, hope he stays but the club will most likely want to cash in on him — Alex Bonnington (@BonningtonAlex) May 11, 2021

Very well said @bazzabannan25, we'll be back next season fitter and stronger. The fans will be there and in fine voice and we'll bounce back with the league one title! #Believe #WAWAW #SWFC — Chris Eason (@ChrisEason84) May 11, 2021

Top bloke. Not one mention of the points deduction. Completely let down by the owner — Lee Heaton (@Leeroy_Heaton) May 11, 2021

Just hope you are still here to lift the league one trophy come May 2022 — Dave Bobby O Briggs (@DJBOBBYORANGE) May 11, 2021

Bravo 👏 well said Barry. Never ever forget how painful this season has been!!! — Peter Ash (@Pete_Ash68) May 11, 2021

Captain, leader, legend 💙🦉 — John Rodgers (@JonOwls1867) May 11, 2021