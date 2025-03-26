It is shaping up to be an incredibly exciting end to the Championship season, with the promotion and relegation spots still yet to be decided.

Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley are involved in a competitive race for automatic promotion, while a host of teams will still feel they have a chance of reaching the play-offs, and the battle to avoid relegation to League One is also heating up.

As the season reaches a conclusion, individual accolades will be handed out to those who have lit up the division this campaign, but there are plenty of players who perhaps do not get the credit they deserve.

With that in mind, we ranked the top 20 most underrated Championship players.

Top 20 most underrated Championship players

Rank

Player

Club

20

Liam Cullen

Swansea City

19

Emil Riis

Preston North End

18

CJ Egan-Riley

Burnley

17

Ebou Adams

Derby County

16

Sam Field

Queens Park Rangers

15

Callum Lang

Portsmouth

14

Japhet Tanganga

Millwall

13

Anis Mehmeti

Bristol City

12

Callum Robinson

Cardiff City

11

Viktor Johansson

Stoke City

10

Jamie Cumming

Oxford United

9

Djeidi Gassama

Sheffield Wednesday

8

Tommy Conway

Middlesbrough

7

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto

Coventry City

6

Dan James

Leeds United

5

Jack Rudoni

Coventry City

4

Jason Knight

Bristol City

3

Josh Murphy

Portsmouth

2

Josh Cullen

Burnley

1

Tyrese Campbell

Sheffield United

20 Liam Cullen - Swansea City