The 2024/25 Championship season is now well underway, with contenders emerging at the top end of the table, and struggles mounting for some at the other.

As a result, clubs will be looking to their players to earn their money, either by helping them to promotion, or steering them clear of the relegation zone.

In some cases, those individual members of any one squad may be earning a rather sizable amount, especially while playing at second-tier level.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at the 20 players in the Championship who are receiving the highest weekly wage - according to estimates from Capology - with eight clubs represented.

20 Ben Gibson (Stoke City)

Following his departure from Norwich City at the end of last season, Ben Gibson remained in the Championship with a move to Stoke City, where he was immediately named club captain.

The centre-back is said to be earning £35,000 per week with the Potters, or £1.82million per year, so having signed a three-year deal, he could earn a total of £5.46million from this move.

19 Joe Worrall (Burnley)

After falling out of favour at Nottingham Forest, Joe Worrall left The City Ground for good in the summer, with the centre-back signing for Burnley on a four-year deal.

He is also thought to be earning £35,000 per week at Turf Moor, which over the course of his whole contract, could see him make £7.28million.

18 Jay Rodriguez (Burnley)

Next up on this list is another Burnley player in the form of Jay Rodriguez, with the long-serving striker extending his contract at Turf Moor by another year in the summer.

The 35-year-old is apparently being paid £40,000 per week by the Clarets, meaning he stands to make £2.08million from this one-year extension to his deal.

17 Harry Souttar (Sheffield United)

Having joined Leicester City back in January 2023, Harry Souttar has struggled to establish himself at The King Power Stadium, featuring just four times last season.

As a result, he joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan in the summer, with the Blades paying him wages of £40,000 per week - or a total of £2.08million - for his services this campaign.

16 Josh Cullen (Burnley)

Signed from Anderlecht in the summer of 2022, Josh Cullen recently extended his current contract with Burnley until the end of the 2026/27 season.

The midfielder is now said to be earning £40,000 per week, which works out at a total of £6.24million before this latest deal expires.

15 Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United)

Currently out of action for several months with a knee injury, club captain Ethan Ampadu looks sure to be a big miss for Leeds United.

The versatile Welshman is also earning a reported £40,000 a week at the moment, and also has a contract until the summer of 2027, setting him up to receive £6.24million through this deal.

14 Joe Rodon (Leeds United)

Having spent last season on at Leeds United from Tottenham, Joe Rodon returned to Elland Road on a permanent basis in this summer's transfer window.

The centre-back signed a four-year contract with the Whites, and is thought to be on £40,000, meaning he could stand to earn a total of £8.32million over the course of this deal.

13 Josh Brownhill (Burnley)

Joining Burnley from Bristol City in the 2020 January transfer window, Josh Browhill Josh Brownhill has become an integral figure for the Clarets since then.

He is though, into the final year of his current contract at Turf Moor, and with a wage of £45,000 per week, could earn £2.34million over what remains of this deal.

12 Angelo Ogbonna (Watford)

Following his departure from West Ham after nine years in the summer, Angelo Ogbonna joined Watford on an initial one-year contract.

The veteran centre-back is currently said to be earning £45,000 per week at Vicarage Road, which could earn him £2.34million over the course of this deal.

11 Moussa Sissoko (Watford)

After two years in France with Nantes, Moussa Sissoko returned to Watford for a second spell with the Hornets in the summer, signing a two-year deal at Vicarage Road.

They are thought to be paying the midfielder £45,000 per week following is return, so he could £4.68million courtesy of this deal.

10 Calum Chambers (Cardiff City)

An eye-catching signing following his summer move from Aston Villa, Calum Chambers has been a regular presence for Cardiff City so far this season.

The defender is £45,000 per week on a three-year deal, so he could make £7.02million during his time in the Welsh capital.

9 Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)

Loaned out by Leeds United in the summer of 2023 after relegation from the Premier League, Brenden Aaronson is now playing for the Whites in the Championship this season.

The American has already scored some key goals, and is earning a reported £45,000 per week, with three years left on his deal at Elland Road as well.

8 Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff City)

Former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey secured an emotional return to boyhood club Cardiff City after leaving Nice in 2023, though he has since been limited by injury.

Earning a reported £50,000 per week, there is a year remaining on his contract in the Welsh capital, meaning he could earn around £2.6million more before his deal expires.

7 Dan James (Leeds United)

Having signed from Manchester United in the summer of 2021, Dan James finally seemed to find his best form for Leeds United last season, though injury has been an issue this time round.

Even so, the winger is said to be earning £50,000 per week at Elland Road, with two years to go on his deal, meaning he could make around £5.2million more while in Yorkshire.

6 Pascal Struijk (Leeds United)

Pascal Struijk has become an increasingly important figure for Leeds United over the last five years, and is now integral to Daniel Farke's side.

With a weekly wage of £50,000 and three years to go on his contract, the defender could earn around £7.8million more before his current deal at Elland Road comes to an end.

Pascal Struijk Leeds United record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season League Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 Championship 5 0 0 2020/21 Premier League 29 1 0 2021/22 Premier League 31 1 0 2022/23 Premier League 31 2 1 2023/24 Championship 25 5 0 2024/25 Championship 12 2 0 As of 23rd October 2024

5 Manor Solomon (Leeds United)

Having struggled at Tottenham, Manor Solomon left to join Leeds United on a season-long loan back in the summer transfer window.

The Whites are thought to be paying the attacker £60,000 per week, so this deal could cost them £3.12million in wages come the end of the season.

4 Junior Firpo (Leeds United)

It took Junior Firpo a while to get going after his move from Barcelona to Leeds United, but the left-back is now a highly reliable figure for the Yorkshire club.

He too is earning £60,000 a week at Elland Road, with a year remaining on his current contract in Yorkshire, and it is still to become clear whether he will sign a new deal with the club.

3 Nat Phillips (Derby County)

Following promotion last season, Derby County completed the signing of centre-back Nat Phillips from Liverpool on a season-long loan in the summer, though he has started only once since then.

Even so, the Rams are apparently paying £65,000 per week in wages to the 27-year-old, which works out at £3.38million over the course of the campaign.

2 Mason Holgate (West Brom)

Having spent time on loan with West Brom from Everton in 2019, Mason Holgate returned for a second temporary spell with the Baggies this summer.

He is yet to make his second debut for the club though, but does have the joint highest reported weekly wage in the Championship of £70,000, which works out at £3.64million over the season.

1 Patrick Bamford (Leeds United)

With Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe ahead of him in the pecking order, it's been a tough start to the season for Patrick Bamford, with just four substitute appearances in the league for Leeds United.

Despite that, the striker is still thought to be the joint highest earner in the division on £70,000 per week, with two years left on his deal that could earn him around £7.28million more.