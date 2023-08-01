Highlights Excitement is building as the Championship season kicks off, with teams finalizing their squads and new managers taking charge.

Excitement is building ahead of the opening games in the Championship, which begin this week with Sheffield Wednesday against Southampton on Friday.

Pre-season has been wrapped up for most EFL teams, with many managers now looking to form their squads and their potential line-ups ahead of the opening weekend of the season.

It has already been a busy summer in terms of both incomings and outgoings across the EFL, and the Championship is expected to be more competitive than ever, in part due to the size of the clubs coming down from the Premier League and up from the third tier.

Leeds United, Southampton, and Leicester City came down from the top-flight, whereas Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth Argyle, and Ipswich Town were promoted from League One in 2022/23.

There are seven managers starting new roles at Championship clubs, and others who are about to embark on their first seasons as coaches in the second tier, particularly those who have been promoted from League One or who are taking some of their first steps into first team management.

The second tier has notoriously been a place for young players to thrive and potentially make strides towards playing at a higher level, but it can also be a place for young managers to make a name for themselves, too.

Over the years, a number of young coaches have begun or made their careers at Championship level, with the likes of Steven Schumacher, Kieran McKenna, and Russell Martin all examples next season of coaches under the age of 40 looking to establish themselves as potential Premier League worthy managers one day.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at the 10 youngest managers to ever manage in the second tier and rank them from oldest to youngest.

10 Sean McAuley

Sean McAuley served as Sheffield Wednesday coach for six years from 2006-2012, and took caretaker charge of the side on seven occasions in that time, including his first game at the age of 34 years three months and 28 days in a 3-2 win over QPR.

The 51-year-old is still a coach, but now serves as an assistant coach for Major League Soccer side Minnesota United FC and has been in the role since 2020.

9 Jason Tindall

The second-youngest manager is Jason Tindall, who has spent most of his coaching career as the assistant to Eddie Howe. He managed Burnley for a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in 2012 at the age of 34 years three months and 24 days.

He remains Howe's assistant and has been in his role at Newcastle United for almost two years, having helped guide them to a Champions League place last season.

8 Aidy Boothroyd

Despite being only 52, Aidy Boothroud has managed many games as a head coach in his career, most prominently he managed various England youth sides from U-19 up to U-21 level.

Boothroyd managed over 170 games for Watford, but the first of which came in a 3-1 loss to Burnley in 2005, when he was at the age of only 34 years one month and 25 days.

7 Dave Tuttle

Dave Tuttle was only a little younger than Boothroyd when he was manager of Millwall. In his first role in management, he could not save them from relegation, and his first game came against Watford in a 2-0 win at the age of 34 years 1 month and 19 days.

After a short managerial career in the EFL, Tuttle fell down the leagues and is currently the manager of AFC Aldermastonin the Wessex League Division One, where he has been since 2019.

6 Narcis Pelach

A more recent entry into this top 10, Narcis Pelach served as caretaker manager at Huddersfield Town last season, prior to the arrival of Mark Fotheringham. It was his only game in charge, ending as a 1-0 win against Cardiff City.

Pelach has since left his role at Huddersfield, the 34-year-old is a first-team coach under David Wagner at Norwich City.

5 Rob Edwards

Rob Edwards is now a Premier League manager, having achieved promotion with Luton Town during the 2022/23 season, but has managed in the Championship previously with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the age of 33 years, 10 months and four days.

He served as interim in 2016, with his first game coming in a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers. The 40-year-old would go on to make a name for himself with Forest Green Rovers in League Two before getting his chance in the Championship last season, first with Watford, then with Luton Town.

4 Alex Neil

Alex Neil is a stalwart of the Championship now, with his Stoke City side securing a mid-table finish again last season, ending their fifth consecutive year at second tier level in 16th.

He won promotion with Norwich City via the play-offs in 2015, having come in from Scottish side Hibernian. The 42-year-old's first Championship game for the Canaries came aged 33 years 7 months and 1 day, in a 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

3 Paul Smith

Back in 2004, a 33-year-old Paul Smith managed Gillingham, where he was a club legend, for a game against Cardiff City. His side lost 3-1 to the Bluebirds.

He is the third-youngest manager to take charge of a game and has since had various player-coach and coaching roles since then, for the likes of Margate and Billericay Town.

2 Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe comes in as the runner-up for the youngest ever manager at Championship level. Newcastle's boss famously began his coaching career early with Bournemouth, but his first game at Championship level came for Burnley in 2011.

He drew 0-0 to Scunthorpe United at the age of 33 years one month and 24 days, but has gone on to manage over 600 games despite being aged only 45.

1 Gary Caldwell

The only manager under the age of 33 at 32 years 11 months and 29 days and the youngest man to ever manage a Championship game. Gary Caldwell drew 2-2 with Fulham in 2015, just two months after retiring as a player due to a hip injury.

The 41-year-old has since gone on to manage Chesterfield, Partick Thistle, and now is the current manager of Exeter City, where he has been since October 2022.