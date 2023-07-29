There are some players who are just synonymous with the second-tier of English football.

When you think of the Championship, you may well immediately think of the likes of Billy Sharp, Jordan Rhodes, Clint Hill and the late, great Peter Whittingham to name a few, with all being staples of the division.

Yet, surprisingly enough, not one of them ranks within the top 10 appearance makers in Championship history - but let's take a look at those who do.

10 David Marshall - 449 appearances

A former teammate of the aforementioned Whittingham, Marshall has proved a reliable set of hands between the sticks for six different Championship clubs across his career.

The shot-stopper was initially brought to the league all the way back in 2006 from Celtic and spent three years with Norwich before making the switch to Cardiff, where his career truly took off.

Marshall kept 18 clean sheets as the Bluebirds sealed their first ever Premier League promotion in the 2012/13 campaign and even gave a good account of himself when they were promptly relegated the following season.

The Scotsman left South Wales in 2016 and went on to play for Hull, Wigan, Derby and QPR to take his total Championship appearances all the way up to 449 prior to moving back north of the border with Hibernian last summer.

9 Tom Lees - 454 appearances

Now onto a player who is still plying his trade in the second-tier, Lees has spent the vast majority of his career representing Championship clubs.

Having earned his stripes in the lower leagues with Accrington Stanley and Bury, the central defender was snapped up by Leeds in 2011 and remained at Elland Road for three years before opting to join Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Across the space of seven years, Lees went on to make 274 appearances for the Owls and has continued to be a virtual ever-present for Huddersfield too, playing 91 times in two seasons.

That record leaves him with a commendable 454 Championship appearances, and he should soar even higher up this list next term.

8 Luke Chambers - 455 appearances

To make 455 appearances in the Championship for just two different clubs is no mean feat- and that is just what Luke Chambers did across spells with Nottingham Forest and Ipswich.

It requires unwavering availability, dependability and consistency, which the defender had by making 35 or more appearances in each season between 2008/09 and 2018/19, when Ipswich were relegated to the third-tier.

And despite now approaching his 38th birthday, Chambers is still going strong in League Two with Colchester, for whom he has featured 97 times in the last two years.

7 Chris Martin - 456 appearances

The striker's seventh-placed inclusion should not serve up too much of a surprise given just how well-travelled he is across the country.

In the Championship alone, Martin has represented eight different clubs, having started off at Carrow Road after graduating from Norwich's academy.

Since then, he has gone on to play for Crystal Palace, Derby, Fulham, Reading, Hull, Bristol and most recently QPR, where he scored four goals from February onwards to keep the West London outfit in the division.

It was in the East Midlands where the frontman has enjoyed his best form, though, where he scored 67 goals in just under 200 appearances across an eventual seven-year stay.

Overall, Martin boasts a record of 114 strikes in 456 Championship matches.

6 Richard Keogh - 457 appearances

Akin to Martin, Keogh has also been a significant component of Derby's recent history, having surpassed the 40-game mark in all but one of his eight seasons with the club, in which he featured in two cruel play-off final defeats at the hands of QPR and Aston Villa respectively.

The defender's Derby tenure coupled with spells at Coventry, and more recently with Huddersfield and Blackpool, mean that he has played 457 times in the Championship.

He has now signed for Wycombe in League One after leaving Ipswich over the summer.

5 Jobi McAnuff - 459 appearances

Ex-winger McAnuff enjoyed a long career in the second-tier that saw him play 459 times for six different clubs, embarking on notable stays with Crystal Palace and Reading, whom he captained to Premier League promotion in 2012.

Across his Championship career, McAnuff managed to score 47 times and to this day, he remains connected to the EFL by working as a pundit.

4 Paul McKenna - 469 appearances

Meanwhile, the bulk of McKenna's career was spent at Preston across a 13-year spell that yielded over 400 appearances, many of which came in the second-tier.

The midfielder moved on to Nottingham Forest in 2009, and then Hull two years on, before hanging up the boots in 2013 with a colossal 469 second-tier outings under

3 Dele Adebola - 484 appearances

On the other hand, third-placed Adebola had a somewhat more travelled career, turning out for eight different second-tier clubs.

Prolific for both Crewe and Birmingham at the turn of the millennium, the striker late featured for the likes of Crystal Palace, Burnley, Coventry, Bristol City and, once again, Forest and Hull during the twilight of his playing days.

Overall, Adebola made 484 second-tier appearances and returned with 95 strikes of his own, making for a good record across the board.

2 Albert Adomah - 510 appearances

In second place is well-versed winger Adomah, who requires minimal introduction to second-tier supporters.

The dependable wide player has spent almost all of his career in the Championship amid spells with Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Villa, Forest, Cardiff and currently boyhood club QPR, where he has plied his trade for the last three years.

Adomah's best season came during the 2017/18 campaign for Villa as he scored 14 times and laid on a further five to help his side to the play-off final, where they fell to defeat against Fulham before learning from their mistakes and returning to the Premier League the following year.

With 510 Championship appearances, Adomah is not quite top of the list- but having played 38 times for QPR last time out, he may well be before long.

1 Lee Camp - 524 appearances

The player who has the most Championship appearances at the time of writing is goalkeeper Lee Camp, who has turned out on a whopping 524 times in England's second division.

Camp initially broke through at Derby and went on to represent Norwich, QPR, Forest, Bournemouth, Rotherham, Sunderland and Birmingham before dropping down the divisions following his Blues exit.

The now-38-year-old has since spent brief periods at Swindon, Clitheroe and most recently Wrexham on short-term contracts.