Highlights Recent form influenced the decision to part ways with Nigel Pearson as Bristol City chairman Jon Lansdown acknowledged that the team's performance hasn't been up to expectations.

Despite rumors of financial cutbacks, Lansdown clarified that Bristol City still have a top 10 budget in the Championship and the resources to outperform it.

The search for a new manager is ongoing, with Frank Lampard being linked to the vacancy, although the article suggests that other available options should be considered for the job.

Bristol City chairman Jon Lansdown has opened up on the decision to part ways with Nigel Pearson.

The 60-year-old was dismissed after nearly three years at the helm of the Robins last weekend following a 2-0 loss to rivals Cardiff City.

Pearson oversaw 19th, 17th and 14th places in his three seasons with the club, but the team’s drop off in form in recent weeks saw the end of his tenure.

The search for a new manager continues, with a number of names linked with the vacancy, including Frank Lampard.

City are aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League this season, meaning the new manager will need to turn things around at Ashton Gate quickly.

What has Jon Lansdown said about Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City departure?

Lansdown has claimed that City still have a top 10 budget in the Championship, and that they expect the team to be competitive at this stage.

He admitted that recent performances haven’t been as good as expected, which led to the decision to opt for a change in manager.

“You hear about having to cut back and things like that, there were some contracts coming out, but we’re still a top 10 budget in the division,” said Lansdown, via BBC Radio Bristol on Twitter.

“We’ve got the facility and we’ve got stability.

“We do give our managers opportunity.

“We’ve got the ability to out-perform our budget.

“So, we're in that crunch phase of that contract where we need to be looking at the top bit.

“Now we can talk about other things and injuries and things to talk about separately, but the reality is as we look to and we’re not doing as well as we’d hoped or want to do.

“So, you’ve got a manager coming out of contract.

“You’re not performing to where you want to, and I think he would want to be doing better as well, and that’s what the decision is based on.”

Where are Bristol City in the Championship table?

Bristol City are 15th in the Championship table, with the gap to the play-off places currently five points.

Curtis Fleming has been placed in charge of the team on an interim basis as the search for a new permanent boss goes on.

Fleming will oversee his first game at the helm this weekend, as City look to turn around their current losing form.

Next up for the Robins is a clash with bottom side Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Were Bristol City right to dismiss Nigel Pearson?

The decision came as a bit of a shock, all things considered, as it didn’t seem like it was reaching a boiling point at Bristol City.

The lack of swift appointment indicates that it wasn’t something the club had been planning for too much, so recent form being a big factor isn’t surprising.

The appointment of Lampard in his place would be a mistake, especially given some of the other names currently out of work and available.

City need to find the right person for the job if they are to fight for promotion this year, particularly as competition for a top six finish this campaign is going to be fierce.