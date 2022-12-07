Top 1%: The Bolton Wanderers defender who has thrived in his defensive duels won this season

Currently sitting fifth in the League One standings, Bolton Wanderers will be hoping that they can continue what has been a positive start to the campaign.

The Trotters possess the joint-best defensive record in the division, conceding just 16 goals in their 19 league games thus far.

Keeping eight clean sheets in the process, Ian Evatt’s side have certainly thrived as a defensive unit, with it being their attacking output that will need to improve during the second part of the season.

Excelling as a collective, captain Ricardo Santos has been a big part of why Bolton’s defensive record is as impressive as it is at this stage of the campaign.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the season plays out for Bolton as they continue to chase down promotion to the Championship, here, we look at how Santos has performed compared to the rest of the League one defenders…

Using Wyscout and Tableau to collect and present this, this is a percentile rank graph that displays how well Santos has performed in certain defensive-related measures, with data collected from central defenders in League One who have played more than 500 minutes of league football this season.

The first thing that is striking about this is that Santos ranks as the best defender in the division when it comes to the percentage of defensive duels won, whilst he ranks within the top 1.5% for total defensive duels per 90.

This proves that he is not only constantly involved in a defensive capacity but he is also extremely dominant.

Not engaging in as many aerial duels per 90, with Santos in the 41st percentile, he remains extremely dominant when it comes to the percentage of aerial duels won.

Impressing from a defensive standpoint, he is also an important player with the ball at his feet, with Santos within the top 37% of League One centre-backs when it comes to progressive passes per 90.

The accuracy of his progressive passes is in the 77th percentile, with the 27-year-old someone who aids his side in playing through the thirds and helps build attacks.

All in all, Santos has emerged as one of the division’s best centre-backs this season when looking at the data and Bolton fans will be hoping he can remain so dominant as the rest of the campaign plays out.