‘Took me under his wing’ – Stuart Dallas issues insight into playing alongside one Leeds United player

The togetherness of the Leeds United squad this season under the management of Marcelo Bielsa has been there for all to see at Elland Road.

The Whites are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

One player that has played a key role in their bid for promotion into the Premier League this season is Stuart Dallas, with the Northern Irishman making 38 appearances for the Yorkshire-based club in all competitions.

Speaking in a Q&A with Leeds’ official website, Dallas issued an insight into the working relationship that he has with club captain Liam Cooper.

“Everyone is close at the club and that’s why we do so well. They’re all good lads and everyone wants the best for each other.

“In terms of a ‘bromance’, me and Coops have had a relationship now for a number of years. He took me under his wing, his family and my family have become really close.”

Dallas and Cooper are set to return to competitive action with Leeds this weekend when they take on play-off chasing Cardiff City in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday afternoon.

The Verdict:

It’s good to hear that they’ve got a good relationship off-the-field as well.

It’s that type of togetherness that has made Leeds so strong in the Championship this season, and I just can’t see anyone stopping them in the race for promotion.

Cooper has been a real leader for Leeds, and he’ll be hoping he can captain his side to promotion into the Premier League this term.

Dallas has really impressed me this season as well, and I think he’ll continue to surprise a few if they are to return to the top-flight.