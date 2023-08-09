Highlights Valerien Ismael's direct style of play has been well-received by Watford fans, who are enjoying the team's attacking approach and high tempo.

However, there are concerns about Ismael's lack of a plan B and potential difficulties when opponents figure out his style of play.

Watford's transfer activity has seen some important additions in creative outlets like Tom Ince and Giorgi Chakvetadze, but also significant departures, leaving a gap in the forward department.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Valérien Ismaël becomes the next man in the managerial merry-go-round as Watford aim for a Premier League return.

The Hornets came flying out the blocks in the opening encounter against last season’s strugglers Queens Park Rangers, scoring inside the first minute courtesy of Tom Dele-Bashiru.

Rangers offered little in the form of a reply, as the Hornets piled on the pressure, a remarkable first-half display that saw Ismaël’s side four to the good by the break. First goals of the season for Imrân Louza, Matheus Martins, and Vakoun Issouf Bayo puts their side top of the pile after the first round of fixtures and in good stead for the opening run of games.

Vicarage Road also got to witness Giorgi Chakvetadze and Jake Livermore for the first time, the two debutants making second-half cameos with the latter reuniting with his former boss.

While still early days, Ismaël looks to establish his philosophy right from the off while Watford fans hope this new beginning while finally be a positive one.

A perfect start, a 4-0 opening win is hard to begrudge, regardless of the style of play. The former Barnsley man is renowned for his direct style of play with an importance on winning second balls high up the field, pressing high in numbers to force the opposition into costly mistakes.

As such, the approach is often viewed as attacking with players flooding forward in search of possession compounded with its quick tempo and urgency the overriding consensus regarding his play style.

Nevertheless, there is also a clear emphasis on defensive duties too, improving the West Brom defence massively during his time in the Black Country, recording 12 clean sheets in his albeit short stint at the club.

Such results can come at a cost, however, notably his lack of a plan B at previous clubs proving costly when opponents begin to work out his style. At the Baggies, goals began to dry up with a lack of creativity proving costly before his imminent departure in February 2022 after being appointed that previous summer.

For Watford fans meanwhile, it has proved to be a culture shock following a lacklustre campaign in response to their relegation the year prior. This new-look Watford has received rave reviews with Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie having been pleasantly surprised by last weekend’s performance.

He said: “The football that we saw on Saturday was a 100% improvement on the football that we have seen for the past two seasons.

“It was far more direct and far more attacking than we’re used to, scoring in the first 30 seconds took everyone by surprise and being 4-0 up at half-time was even more shocking so I don’t really mind what style of football Ismaël is going to bring to Watford, if he carries on winning games like that and the football plays at that intensity and that tempo, then I’m all for it.

“It’s the sort of football that has been lacking at Vicarage Road for at least two seasons, possibly three or four.”

How have Watford’s transfer activity shaped their new approach?

Watford have not made wholesale changes to the eleven in regard to incomings but have seen many senior figures depart as they look to trim the squad.

Livermore reunites with former boss after their stint at West Bromwich Albion while forward Rhys Healey also joins on a free from Toulouse. Tom Ince and Chakvetadze are two important acquisitions as creative outlets, a criticism made towards the new Watford boss at previous clubs while Jamal Lewis offers quality at left-back.

Ismaël has had his work cut out for him in terms of letting players go meanwhile with star players João Pedro and Ismaïla Sarr both departing, leaving a big hole in the forward department.

Experienced and long-serving members of the Watford ranks Craig Cathcart, Dan Gosling, Christian Kabasele and Tom Cleverley have all departed too, the latter announcing his retirement this summer.

Elsewhere, William Troost-Ekong, Domingos Quina and Mario Gaspar have all departed in permanent deals as Watford prepare for a long-term future.