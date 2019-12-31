‘Too true’, ‘Well said’ – These Derby County fans love passionate message from player after vital win

Jason Knight scored an impressive brace to help Derby County secure a 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic on Monday night.

It has not been the best first half of the season for the Rams, having struggled to build any sort of consistency, but with the pressure firmly on them ahead of the visit of Charlton – they knew they had to secure a win.

Sitting 20th prior to the fixture, Phillip Cocu’s side were looking nervously over their shoulder at the relegation places, but those nerves settled a little when Jason Knight opened the scoring at Pride Park after 11 minutes on the clock.

Kristian Bielik would then receive a red card seven minutes later for the home side, but Charlton failed to take advantage and Knight would add a second with just over ten minutes left to play.

A late penalty from Lyle Taylor saw Charlton push for a late equaliser, but Cocu’s side held on to secure an important and impressive three points.

Following the game, unused substitute Scott Malone took to social media platform Twitter to laud his teammates.

Want to say I thought the lads out on the pitch tonight were excellent 1-11

Specially Birdy and Knighty ! Quality on top of the relentless running !

We need to top this week off with another 3 points Thursday ! 🐑⚽️ — Scott Malone (@ScottyMalone28) 30 December 2019

