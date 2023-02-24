“Too soon to write him off” – Should QPR offload 2020 signing this summer? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers have ushered in a new era this week as Gareth Ainsworth has returned to the club as head coach – 13 years after he left for Wycombe Wanderers.

Once a much-respected player and caretaker boss at Loftus Road, the 49-year-old has come back to replace Neil Critchley with the main short-term aim being that he moves the Hoops away from relegation danger as they currently sit eight points above the drop zone.

Sooner rather than later though, Ainsworth will have to start looking at his squad for the 2023-24 season, with a number of players out of contract this summer.

One of those is young striker Charlie Kelman, who you can be forgiven for thinking is still under contract at the R’s.

The USA youth international joined from Southend United in 2020 having scored six goals in League One for the Shrimpers, but he has played just 15 times for QPR without hitting the back of the net.

Following an unsuccessful loan stint with Gillingham last season in the third tier, Kelman was loaned out yet again to Leyton Orient of League Two for the 2022-23 season, but despite being part of a squad that looks destined for promotion, he has scored just four times in 35 outings.

Whilst QPR have an option to extend his contract by a year, should the club just let him go this summer, or should they utilise their extension and either keep him around or cash in once and for all? Let’s see what the FLW team think…

Chris Gallagher

It’s too soon to write him off.

Of course, Kelman is a long way from the QPR first-team now but that’s understandable considering he is only 21-years-old.

It’s reported the R’s have an option to extend his deal, which expires this summer, by 12 months, and that’s something they should consider doing.

Then, the next step would be another loan move as it’s clear Kelman needs to be playing regularly to help his development.

However, we know that youngsters improve at different rates and thins could click for the attacker, whether it’s gaining more strength, confidence or simply experience from playing.

So, whilst it’s hard to see Kelman making his mark at QPR right now, he’s worth keeping for another year and then making a call if he’s no closer to the first-team.

Marcus Ally

It is hard to justify Charlie Kelman being good enough to play in League One in the next couple of seasons let alone the Championship, so with his deal expiring at Loftus Road this summer the 21-year-old should be released.

It does not seem like a realistic possibility for Kelman to break into the first team setup in the coming seasons and for that reason it will be mutually beneficial to cut ties.

Kelman is also not at a stage in his career where he should be concerned about becoming unattached, Orient may well want to keep him around going into next season, if not he has shown enough in League Two this season to attract interest.

The logical next step on Kelman’s development pathway is a permanent move to a League Two club where he can knuckle down for the next couple of seasons before re-assessing his future again.

Ben Wignall

Despite being just 21 years of age, it is very hard to see Kelman making it at QPR.

He was brought in as a teenager and there was potential there, but in his loan spells with Gillingham and Leyton Orient he hasn’t shown enough to really justify being a part of the R’s squad next season.

However, there is definitely a case for extending his contract by an extra year.

It’s unlikely that Kelman is on a significant wage so there’s no real risk to QPR utilising their option, and they can at least shop the forward around the market to League One and Two clubs to see if they can get a fee for his services, or of course loan him out again to see if he can get on the scoresheet more.

So, I would lean towards the one-year extension being opted in to, yet at the same time I can’t see him featuring under Ainsworth next season.