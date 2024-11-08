Regis Le Bris has said that 18-year-old winger Tommy Watson is ready for a first-team role amid questions about a possible loan move for him.

Watson was given the honour of making his maiden Championship start at his slender age in midweek when the Black Cats took on Preston North End. A moment like that in a player's career is one that will never be forgotten, but it wasn't a memorable performance by the teenager.

He struggled to get into the game. He wasn't able to create chances for either himself or his teammates, and he was replaced by Patrick Roberts with around half an hour to go in the game.

Tommy Watson's stats vs Preston (06/11/24) Minutes played 62 Goals and assists 0 Touches 27 Passing accuracy 7/10 (70%) Key passes 0 Shots 1 Shots on target 0 Source: Sofascore

Watson wasn't the only non-regular starter to be given a chance in the first XI at Deepdale. Aaron Connolly was also handed his first start for Sunderland, and Alan Browne, who was facing the club that he used to captain for the first time since he left Preston, filled the place of the suspended Jobe Bellingham.

Sunderland, of all clubs, are not shy about giving opportunities to youngsters; Chris Rigg, 17, being the prime example of that.

But not everybody gels with men's football in the way that he has, leading to questions about whether Watson should be allowed to go develop at a lower level.

Regis Le Bris answers Tommy Watson loan questions

Le Bris believes that the winger is ready to be a constant member of the first-team, and isn't currently considering a loan move for him.

He said, on the possibility of Watson going somewhere temporarily in January, via the Northern Echo: "That is not a question at the moment, it's too soon. But he's ready to be in this position with the team.

"We'll wait one or two months and see but at the moment he's really well involved in the team and we need him as a substitute or starter.

"A young player needs opportunities," added the Frenchman. "It's about learning, learning and learning. You can't imagine the difficulty before playing so it's a good step for him.

"He worked for the team. Obviously, it wasn't the best performance we expect from him but it's normal, he needs time to get used to the level. The team didn't control the game today so it wasn't an easy scenario for him."

Watson made a name for himself in the Academy of Light playing off the left-hand side, yet, in his Championship debut, the teenager was deployed on the opposite flank. Le Bris believes he can be effective from either border of the pitch.

"I think he can play both sides, it's not a problem for him."

"We thought Wilson [Isidor] could be a threat down the left. It wasn't the case but we have to manage different positions and players when we work together with the staff. It's still a learning curve.

"Sometimes you struggle. It was a tough game but a good step for the future."

Sunderland need to be set on Watson's best development path by January

Le Bris didn't rule out the possibility of the 18-year-old leaving the Stadium of Light temporarily in the new year, but it certainly doesn't look like it's a set plan for him.

He clearly trusts Watson to be part of his first-team; he's put him ahead of the likes of Adil Aouchiche and Abdullah Ba, who have most recently played for Sunderland's under-21s.

With all that said, it's about what will most help Watson to continue his development. If they conclude that regular game time is needed for him, which won't, in all likelihood, consistently come in Sunderland's first team, then a January loan move should be considered.

Sunderland have proven that they know how to develop young talents as well as any other club at their level. There's no doubt that they will know what is best for the youngster, they just need to be set on it before the new year so that they can act either way.