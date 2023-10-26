Highlights Norwich City's form has declined significantly in recent weeks, with six defeats in their last nine league games, increasing pressure on manager David Wagner.

It has been a mixed start to the season for Norwich City in the Championship.

The Canaries were among the early front-runners in the second tier after picking up 13 points from their opening six games, but their form has declined significantly in recent weeks.

Norwich suffered their sixth defeat in their last nine league games as they were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough at Carrow Road on Tuesday night, increasing the pressure on manager David Wagner.

Goals from Sam Greenwood and Sam Silvera put Boro firmly in control in the second half, and while Jonathan Rowe halved the deficit in the ninth minute of stoppage time, the Canaries did not have time to find an equaliser.

Norwich are now 14th in the table, but they are still only three points from the play-off places, and while Wagner admitted he understood supporters' frustrations, he urged everyone to stick together.

"First and foremost I understand the supporters’ frustration. I take the blame. This is a manager’s life," Wagner told the Pink Un.

"Six or seven weeks ago it was the best start ever. The good thing is we know how quick it can change in the other direction, and only we can do that.

"I understand the frustration. They have every right. I take the blame. We have to go back to the quality we have. A new game, a new opportunity. I still have trust and belief in this group.

"They showed even in this game character, they tried, they worked until the final second, but they are affected in terms of confidence. We concede too many goals, even if these two goals were not based on tactics or formations."

Does David Wagner deserve more time at Norwich City?

The pressure on Wagner is understandable after his side's recent form, and there is no doubt that the 52-year-old needs to turn his side's fortunes around quickly.

Norwich have conceded 24 goals in the league so far this season, the joint-most in the Championship along with Queens Park Rangers, and another defensive mistake proved costly in the defeat to Boro, with Dimitris Giannoulis giving the ball away in the build up to Greenwood's opener.

Tightening up the defence has to be Wagner's number one priority, but the Canaries' home form is once again becoming a concern after three defeats in the last four games on their own patch.

However, there are mitigating circumstances for Norwich's struggles, most notably the lengthy injury list Wagner has had to contend with this season.

The Canaries are currently without striker Josh Sargent, who is expected to be out until the New Year after undergoing surgery on an anke injury, while fellow front man Ashley Barnes is likely to be out until after the November international break.

Sargent and Barnes were key for Norwich during their impressive start to the season, scoring three and two goals respectively prior to their injuries, and the pair have been a huge loss.

Captain Grant Hanley, midfielders Marcelino Nunez and Jacob Sorensen and winger Borja Sainz have also missed much of the campaign so far, so Wagner should be given some latitude considering how his squad has been depleted.

While their recent form has been poor, the Canaries are just three points from the play-off places, and having sacked Dean Smith last December with the club sitting fifth in the table, the hierarchy should be cautious about dismissing Wagner while still in a decent position.

Wagner is right that things can change quickly in the Championship, and the rise of Tuesday's opponents Boro, who sat bottom of the table in September before winning six consecutive league games to move up to seventh, proves that point.

It does not get much easier for Norwich with a trip to face fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, but regardless of the outcome of the game against the Black Cats, the Canaries must show patience before making another hasty decision.