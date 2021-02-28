‘Too slow’, ‘Must go’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to 31-y/o’s display in Luton loss

Sheffield Wednesday fell to a 3-2 defeat at Luton Town yesterday, a result which leaves them six points from safety in the Championship.

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect for the Owls was the fact that they outplayed the Hatters in the first-half, and they deservedly had a two-goal lead going into the break.

However, they would fall apart in the second 45, with Nathan Jones’ side going on to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Whilst most of the team deserved criticism for the way the game played out, as captain, Barry Bannan came in for a lot of stick.

In fairness, the Scotland international was very impressive in the first-half, with his ability on the ball a key reason to Wednesday going in front.

But, he didn’t have a positive impact after the break, as the midfield was overrun and Bannan didn’t do enough defensively to stop the hosts.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from Twitter…

My take on where we've regressed. Bannan moving to CM and becoming the metronome to all our play – slowed our tempo down. Fletcher becoming the focal point of our attack – reliance on banging it long. Makeshift fullbacks – offer nothing at both ends of the pitch.#swfc — Ronny (@RonnyCombo) February 28, 2021

Is Bannan consistently head and shoulders above everyone else and does he consistently create multiple chances every game? Hmm 🤔 #swfc — P. Unit.. (@siemal2018) February 28, 2021

Barry Bannan is TOO SLOW #swfc — Andy (@Awillshaw1867) February 28, 2021

Barry Bannan is going to be class in League One. #swfc — Andy Fidler (@Not_A_Fidler) February 27, 2021

Doubt it..he is part of the problem — Peter Hall (@stinkypete321) February 27, 2021

Seriously you can’t blame Thomo for this mess, we have a squad of players that are worthy of L1, with 4 or 5 that could maybe play in the championship, Bannan Lees Reach Westwood and Rhodes have let us down massively and of those only Reach isn’t at the end of his career #swfc — StevieBrownOwls🦉 (@SWFCSteveBrown) February 27, 2021

Chansiri just go. Thompson must go. Bannan must go. Every single player should go. Weak failures every one of em. #swfc. — J (@the_geeker) February 27, 2021