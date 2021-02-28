Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Too slow’, ‘Must go’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to 31-y/o’s display in Luton loss

Sheffield Wednesday fell to a 3-2 defeat at Luton Town yesterday, a result which leaves them six points from safety in the Championship.

Perhaps the most frustrating aspect for the Owls was the fact that they outplayed the Hatters in the first-half, and they deservedly had a two-goal lead going into the break.

However, they would fall apart in the second 45, with Nathan Jones’ side going on to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Whilst most of the team deserved criticism for the way the game played out, as captain, Barry Bannan came in for a lot of stick.

In fairness, the Scotland international was very impressive in the first-half, with his ability on the ball a key reason to Wednesday going in front.

But, he didn’t have a positive impact after the break, as the midfield was overrun and Bannan didn’t do enough defensively to stop the hosts.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from Twitter…


