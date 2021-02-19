‘Too risky to introduce a fourth manager’ – Chansiri still facing key Sheffield Wednesday call: Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan‘s Voice‘ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Sheffield Wednesday take on Birmingham City at Hillsborough this weekend in what is a huge game for both at the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.

Neither side has obviously had a memorable season for the right reasons so far but there is still time to climb the table and get away from the dropzone.

Of the two set to meet in the Steel City this weekend, then, you’d argue right now it is the Owls who look more likely to survive with results improving a fair deal under caretaker boss Neil Thompson.

Indeed, there have been calls from some for him to be given the job on a permanent basis or at least until the end of the campaign and, for FLW’s Owls fan pundit Paul Reynolds, that would be a wise move.

“In my opinion, Chansiri should give the job to Thompson until the end of the season.

“Wednesday’s form has really improved under Thompson and I feel like it might be too risky to introduce a fourth manager of the season at this late stage, a new manager with new methods could hinder us in the relegation battle.

“It looks like the players really want to play for Thompson and our home form has improved drastically since he took charge.”

Our Verdict

There are plenty of reasons why Thompson should be given the nod until the end of the season at the very least.

Wednesday look more robust and are in better form at the moment, with results at Hillsborough really turning around in recent weeks.

Indeed, there seems an air of long-overdue stability amongst the playing and coaching staff and, with the relegation battle raging on, Chansiri might be wise to sit on his hands and let Thompson and co. continue.

