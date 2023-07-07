This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard, according to the Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop.

The Rs are expected to be very busy with incomings and outgoings in the next few months, and it seems one area Gareth Ainsworth is keen to strengthen is midfield.

Leonard joined Brighton in 2018 after coming through the ranks at Scottish Premiership side Hearts.

The 21-year-old, who can operate as a defensive or attacking midfielder, has been with the Seagulls ever since but has only appeared twice for the first team.

The midfielder has spent most of his time at the club in the club’s academy, but he did spend the last campaign on loan at League Two side Northampton Town.

Leonard played 48 times for the Cobblers, scoring one goal and registering one assist. But it now seems he could be in line for a move to the Championship.

Would Marc Leonard be a good signing for QPR?

Here, we asked some of the FLW writers for their thoughts on QPR’s interest in Marc Leonard, and they shared whether he would be a good signing.

Brett Worthington

This would be a signing that is hard to judge.

The Scotsman is obviously someone who is highly thought of at Brighton, as they snapped him up at such a young age.

However, he hasn’t been given a chance in the first-team squad and currently finds himself down the pecking order.

He got his first taste of EFL football last season with Northampton Town, and he did impress. However, that wasn’t shown in his stats.

Leonard can play as an attacking midfielder as well as a defensive one, so it depends on what QPR want. Do they need an attack-minded player or someone who is neat and tidy on the ball and may not affect the game much going forward.

Leonard is definitely a player that has the potential to get better and better, but you just wonder if it would be too risky a signing for a Championship club.

Benedict Ferraby

The potential signing of Marc Leonard at QPR is definitely an intriguing one, given his lack of experience at a level such as the Championship.

As it is unlikely that he will feature in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans, moving to a club like QPR could prove beneficial as they have previous history of developing loan players such as Tim Iroegbunam last season.

Gareth Ainsworth will desperately need to hit the reset button with his side after a dismal 2023 so far and midfield could be an area the manager looks to address.

The signing of Leonard represents the start of pastures new for both club and player.

Ned Holmes

It might not be the most glamourous of Premier League loan signings but I think Marc Leonard could turn out to be a really shrewd pick-up for QPR.

Tim Iroegbunam has returned to parent club Aston Villa while both Stefan Johansen and Luke Amos have left the club, so central midfield is an area that Gareth Ainsworth will want to strengthen.

It may only have been League Two but Leonard was very impressive on loan at Northampton Town and from what I've seen of him, he looks to have the technical ability and physical traits to translate that to Championship level.

The 21-year-old would complement the more defensive Sam Field and forward-thinking midfielders like Taylor Richards so could provide some much-needed balance to the squad.

Given the overhaul that is needed and the size of their budget, it would be no surprise to see the R's make the most of the loan market and Leonard is a good player to target.

If it's a permanent deal that the West London club are looking at then even better.