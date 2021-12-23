‘Too much of a step up’ – Tottenham Hotspur set sights on Nottingham Forest attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Brennan Johnson’s progress at Nottingham Forest as the January transfer window nears, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

The report states that Everton and Newcastle United are also in pursuit of the exciting winger, with both Brentford and West Ham holding a long-term interest in Johnson.

Chipping in with five goals and four assists this Championship campaign, the 20-year-old has been a consistent figure in the Forest side.

Johnson’s pace and final third quality makes him an attractive prospect in England’s second tier, with the competition heating up for his signature.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a fantastic long-term investment by Tottenham as Brennan Johnson certainly possesses the talent needed to thrive at the highest level.

A stand-out performer for Forest this season, the winger has managed to provide nine direct goal contributions in the Championship and is currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.91 at this level.

Although it may take Johnson some time to adapt to life in a new division, there is no reason why he cannot eventually put himself in a position to challenge for a place in Tottenham’s side.

By splashing the cash on the Wales international, Spurs could potentially reap the benefits from this move in the not-too-distant future.

Toby Wilding

This looks like it could be a smart piece of business for Spurs in fairness.

Admittedly, given Johnson is still only just experiencing his first taste of regular Championship football with Nottingham Forest this season, it could be a bit early for him to make the step up to the Premier League as a first-team regular.

However, there is no doubt that the potential and ability he has shown for Forest, means it feels like there is a very strong chance that Johnson will be able to make a big impact in the Premier League in the future.

As a result, it could make sense for Tottenham to secure his future with them by completing a deal in January, possibly with the view to loaning him back to Forest or another Championship side to allow him to continue his development for the time being.

Ben Wignall

There’s no doubting that Johnson is a real talent and he’s really impressing at Championship level, but I struggle to see him going to Tottenham and making an impact right now.

Antonio Conte has decent supporting options for Harry Kane right now – Heung-Min Son, Lucas, Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn for example – so Johnson might be waiting a while if he wants first-team opportunities in the top flight.

This isn’t me saying that he can’t go to the Premier League and make an impact right away, as there are certain clubs who I feel could do with his dynamism for the rest of the season and the years beyond it.

The likes of Leeds, Brentford and Everton who have all been linked in the last few months – they are the clubs that I could see Johnson thriving at.

Not Spurs though for me – I think that would be too much of a step up at this point but in a couple of years time he could really be a regular starter for a European-competing Premier League club like Spurs.