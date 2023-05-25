This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney who enjoyed a phenomenal breakthrough 2022/23 campaign, as per a report from 90min.com.

The Gunners are not alone in their admiration for the 20-year-old midfield operator, with the report suggesting the Liverpool, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have also been keeping a close eye to Hackney's development at the Riverside.

As well as a potential domestic tussle for his future services, the report goes on to state that England are readying a battle with Scotland for his international allegiance.

The impressive midfielder featured 34 times in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign, with 32 of those appearances coming in the form of starts, whilst he chipped in with seven goal contributions.

Should Arsenal make a move for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney?

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on whether or not Arsenal should make a move for Hackney and if he is ready for the Premier League...

Billy Mulley

The future is incredibly bright for the Middlesbrough midfielder and he has shown a lot of attributes this season that you will not typically associate with a 20-year-old.

Providing mature, consistent and commanding displays from the middle of the park, his passing ability and bravery on the ball has been commendable, whilst he has formed some fantastic partnerships with his other high-performing teammates.

I am a big advocate for top clubs in this country scanning the EFL markets and I have every faith that Hackney is the kind of player that could play first-team football at a magnificent club like Arsenal, although I do think he needs to be managed right.

A move to the North London club does make sense, however, I would not like to see him wasted in Premier League 2 and he would benefit from a loan-back to Boro, or a loan move somewhere in the Premier League.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I don't think this is where Arsenal should be focusing their efforts this summer.

Sure, Hackney could be one for the future, but after just missing out on the league title, the club needs to be focusing on players that can help them compete better for league and European honours, and Hackney isn't that.

Despite that, though, he would still likely cost a fair amount, as Middlesbrough will not want to let go of an asset with great potential on the cheap.

For sure the Gunners should be keeping an eye on Hackney's progress next season, but a move for the midfielder would be completely wrong in terms of timing for all parties involved.

Ben Wignall

I think a move to Arsenal would be too much of a step up for Hackney right now.

Let's not forget that this time last year he'd just come back from a loan spell at Scunthorpe United in League Two where he was playing in a team that got relegated to non-league and he didn't impress that much.

Yes, he's come on leaps and bounds under the coaching of Michael Carrick this season, but to jump from a promotion-chasing Championship side to a club that will be in the Champions League next season is just too big of a leap to fathom.

Arsenal will have bigger targets on their mind such as Declan Rice and if Boro are going to sell Hackney, I can see it being to a lower-end Premier League side like a Nottingham Forest.