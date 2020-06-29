‘Too much of a risk’ – West Brom eyeing up move for 75-time international: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly in the hunt for goalkeeper Joe Hart on a free transfer, as per reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

The former England international, who has made 75 appearances for the Three Lions in his career, is set to become a free agent at the end of the month, after Burnley chose not to renew his contract at Turf Moor.

Hart made only three appearances for Burnley in 2019/20 with all three of those appearances coming in the FA Cup, and he will now be looking to revive his career elsewhere.

Nixon claims that West Brom and Derby are in the hunt for Hart, with the former looking to get over the line in the race for automatic promotion after a poor start to the season’s restart.

Here, the FLW discuss whether Hart would be a good signing for Albion…

George Harbey

I have my doubts about this potential signing should the Baggies win the race for Hart.

There is no denying that Hart is a really experienced goalkeeper who has enjoyed real success in the past, but I worry about whether or not he is still the same quality shot-stopper we saw during his time at Manchester City.

I definitely think West Brom need a back-up to Sam Johnstone if they reach the Premier League next season, but I just cannot see Johnstone being dropped after the way he’s performed under Bilic this term.

Is Hart going to want to be a number two again after leaving Burnley? Can West Brom afford to pay a back-up goalkeeper the wages Hart’s likely to be on?

It’s too much of a risk, in my view.

George Dagless

It’s an interesting one.

If they go up, perhaps they’ll want to look at the goalkeeper situation but I’m a fan of Sam Johnstone and I don’t think it would be fair to drop him – he’s not done anything to warrant that.

Of course, there is no room for sentiment in football, especially if you’re talking survival in the Premier League, but Johnstone would deserve to be number one regardless of division next season and I wonder if Hart would really want to move just to be on the bench.

West Brom perhaps need a back-up keeper but I just think going for Hart gives them a headache they don’t need.

Sam Rourke

I’d avoid this.

Hart has struggled for form and consistency ever since leaving Manchester City, and I just don’t think West Brom should be making a move for him.

Sam Johnstone has cemented himself as a dependant, reliable figure in between the sticks for the Baggies and I can’t see him being ousted anytime soon.

If West Brom did sign Hart, in my eyes, it would be merely as a back-up goalkeeper to Johnstone so is it really worth forking out the likely elevated wages to get him in? I’m not so sure.

I’d be keen for West Brom to allow some of their young goalkeepers the opportunity to act as back-up to Johnstone, rather than bring in someone like Hart whose career is dwindling and reaching its latter stages.

Alfie Burns

Hart probably isn’t needed as a first choice goalkeeper at West Brom, but he’s got qualities that will help Slaven Bilic’s squad.

For me, Sam Johnstone is a decent enough option for West Brom at this moment in time and should they win promotion, you’ve got to imagine he will get a chance to carry the gloves into the top-flight.

However, a little bit of experienced back-up is never a bad thing and when you look at Hart’s career, he’d be someone that could offer that to the Baggies.

His career has drifted a little bit, but you can’t deny the experience and top-flight know-how he has.

Forget Hart’s decline, it’s a decent signing that will boost West Brom.