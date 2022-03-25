“Too much of a risk” – Cardiff City set sights on EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City are interested in making a summer move for Salford City forward Brandon Thomas-Asante, as per a FLW exclusive.

The Bluebirds are joined by Reading and Swansea City as Championship clubs who are interested in the 23-year-old, whilst Ipswich Town, MK Dons, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic are also monitoring his progress.

Scoring nine times in the league this season, Thomas-Asante has proven to be a real goal threat, with his ability to take players on also being on show.

Sitting eight points from the League 2 play-offs, it is to be seen if the young forward can help guide his side on the right path in what remains of this season.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Cardiff’s interest in Thomas-Asante…

Toby Wilding

This is an interesting one to consider from a Cardiff City perspective.

With Uche Ikpeazu and Jordan Hugill only on loan at the club until the end of the season, there is no guarantee that either will be back playing for the Bluebirds during the 2022/23 campaign.

That would obviously mean that Cardiff would need to add to their attacking options in the summer transfer window, and Thomas-Asante could obviously be an option to help fill those roles.

However, given the fact he has not been the most prolific for Salford – scoring 23 goals in 109 appearances for the club – and that he would be making a big step up in moving from League Two to the Championship, it feels like there would be an element of risk involved in this one, meaning you feel Cardiff will need to be looking at other targets as well here.

Ned Holmes

This is too much of a risk for me.

There’s a lot to like about Brandon Thomas-Asante but I’m just not sure he’s a Championship-level player right now.

In Max Watters, Cardiff already have an up-and-coming young forward to develop and I’m not convinced adding another is the right move.

The step up from League Two to the Championship is a significant one and I’m just not sure this is the right move for the Bluebirds right now!

George Dagless

You can see the thinking behind this from Cardiff.

The Bluebirds have got some really good young players coming through at the club, and it seems apparent that Steve Morison wants to try and maintain that theme where he can going forwards.

That said, the summer window could see them swoop for lots of lower league starlets that are set for big things and I think Thomas-Asante is certainly one of those players that fits the description.

He’s a player that can play in number of roles and also has a good eye for goal so I think Cardiff could be a logical step up.