‘Too much of a jump’ – West Ham United cast eyes over Hull City attacker: The verdict

West Ham United have joined the chase for Hull City winger Keane Lewis-Potter, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

The 20-year-old, who has two goals and two assists to his name this Championship season, has also seen interest emerge from Southampton, according to the Sun.

Lewis-Potter has proven to be one of the more exciting talents coming through the EFL at present, particularly shining last season, when he emerged as an integral part of Hull’s success in League One.

Scoring 13 times and assisting a further six, the young winger enjoyed an excellent breakthrough season.

Lewis-Potter made his debut for The Tigers in November 2019, scoring his first goal for the club in the same month.

Three of our writers here at FLW have penned down their thoughts on whether West Ham would be wise to pursue Lewis-Potter’s signature…

Marcus Ally

West Ham United are in need of some further depth in attacking areas however I am not sure Lewis-Potter will be up to the required standard this season.

With their Europa League exploits this term the Hammers have a more demanding schedule, with Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma the only out and out wingers or wide forwards at the club reinforcements are needed.

In time Lewis-Potter could come in to provide competition for places but in 2021/22 I am not sure. It would be counter-productive for the 20-year-old to leave the Tigers and the regular first team action they offer to sit on the bench and only play a handful of minutes in the capital.

Manuel Lanzini, Pablo Fornals and Nikola Vlasic are also capable of occupying attacking roles, so for me it would be too much of a jump too soon for Lewis-Potter.

Ned Holmes

We know the Hammers like to raid the Championship for attacking talent and signing Lewis-Potter could prove to be an excellent bit of business.

That said, he’s not as top flight-ready as either Said Benrahma or Jarrod Bowen were as he’s still just 20 and finding his way in the second tier.

That duo took some time to get to grips with the Premier League and I think it would be a few seasons before we saw Lewis-Potter near the Hammers’ first team.

He’s clearly a player with a lot of talent and a bright future, while his versatility is also useful, but this would be a signing made with the future in mind.

The 20-year-old wouldn’t solve any current problems but in a few years time he could grow into a really useful acquisition.

Adam Jones

Depends on the price tag.

He may be a very promising player, recording 19 goal contributions in the third tier last term, but spending a huge amount of money on him would be a gamble considering he has less than a season-worth of Championship experience.

This makes the jump up to the Premier League a potentially daunting one for the 20-year-old, so he would probably be best served by staying at the MKM Stadium and remaining a star man there rather than becoming a potential outcast at the London Stadium.

He may get regular football by being sent out on loan by David Moyes, but he’s already settled in Hull. His contract expiring in 2023 may also give him a target to work towards in terms of getting ‘Premier League-ready’.

This is his best option – and may also be a way for West Ham to get him for a much-reduced fee. The further his contract runs down, the cheaper he will be, and it will get to the point where it will be worth the gamble on him.

But at the moment, he isn’t a needed figure in the capital yet and all parties should steer clear from a move at this stage.