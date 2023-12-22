Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes signing Mao Hosoya would be too risky for Sunderland who need an instant impact striker.

Hosoya has impressive stats in Japan and has been called up to the senior Japan squad, but his potential debut would be delayed due to Asia Cup involvement.

Sunderland should consider signing another forward who can contribute immediately to address their lack of goals this season.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes the signing of Kashiwa Reysol striker Mao Hosoya would be too much of a risk for Sunderland.

It seems that bringing in a striker is a priority for Sunderland in the January transfer window, and they are said to have had a bid rejected for Sevilla's Musa Drammeh, but according to Sunderland Nation, the Black Cats are interested in Hosoya.

Hosoya has scored 17 goals and provided one assist in 44 appearances in all competitions for Kashiwa Reysol this season, and his impressive form earned him a call-up to the senior Japan squad at international level.

The 22-year-old scored his first goal for his country against Syria in November, and he is set to be involved in the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Sunderland lost star striker Ross Stewart to Southampton this summer, and none of the club's current strikers, Luis Hemir Semedo, Mason Burstow, Eliezer Mayenda and Nazariy Rusyn, have found the back of the net so far this season.

The Black Cats currently sit seventh in the Championship table, three points from the play-off places, and new head coach Michael Beale takes charge for the first time when they face Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Palmer: Hosoya would be a gamble for Sunderland

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that while Hosoya would be a good long-term

addition for Sunderland, the Black Cats need a striker who can make an instant impact.

"Sunderland are looking to solve their striking woes in the January transfer window, and one player who has emerged as a possible target is highly-rated Japanese youngster Mao Hosoya," Palmer said.

"The 20-year-old is considered one of the top prospects in his homeland.

"He has scored 14 goals so far this season in the J1-League, and this has earned him a call-up to the Japanese senior squad.

"On paper, this would appear to be a good signing, but he won't come cheap as he's under contract until the summer of 2027.

"Mao has also been called up to the Asia Cup, which runs from the 12th January - 10th February, which means he would miss five league games for Sunderland.

"Sunderland need a striker now and somebody to make an impact straight away.

"I think Mao would be a good buy for the future, but too much of a gamble right now."

Would Mao Hosoya be a good signing for Sunderland?

Hosoya would be an intriguing signing for Sunderland.

His goalscoring record in Japan is excellent, and he is clearly a player with a lot of potential, but as Palmer says, he would be a gamble for the Black Cats.

Sunderland create plenty of chances, but the lack of prolific striker has been a huge problem this season, and their January business will be crucial to their hopes of reaching the play-offs.

Hosoya would need time to adapt to the Championship, and his likely Asia Cup involvement would mean that he would be unable to make his debut until mid-February at the earliest.

The Black Cats could still pursue the signing of Hosoya, but they may also need to recruit another forward who can come straight into the team.