‘Too much for one afternoon’ – More good Derby news has Rams in hysterics

Derby County fans are certainly enjoying their Tuesday afternoons this week.

The Rams have seen the EFL charges against them cleared earlier on today and now the club is heading towards a signing.

Indeed, as per John Percy of the Telegraph on Twitter, the Rams are closing in on a return for defender Matt Clarke with him having a medical this afternoon at the club:

More Derby news: Brighton defender Matt Clarke is having a medical at #dcfc this afternoon and is set to sign for another season-long loan. Understand Derby have been operating under a soft embargo but that will now be lifted following the dismissal of the charges — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 25, 2020

He’s going to be joining on another season-long loan after embarking on such a stay last campaign and it was a season where he did very well indeed.

Brighton, of course, have several options at centre-half and also have Ben White currently in their ranks, too, so it perhaps makes senes to let Clarke go out and play again at a club where he enjoyed his time last season.

Fans of the Rams appear pretty pleased with the news, too, so let’s take a look at some of what has been said in reaction to the development:

