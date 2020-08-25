Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County News

‘Too much for one afternoon’ – More good Derby news has Rams in hysterics

Published

3 mins ago

on

Derby County fans are certainly enjoying their Tuesday afternoons this week.

The Rams have seen the EFL charges against them cleared earlier on today and now the club is heading towards a signing.

Indeed, as per John Percy of the Telegraph on Twitter, the Rams are closing in on a return for defender Matt Clarke with him having a medical this afternoon at the club:

He’s going to be joining on another season-long loan after embarking on such a stay last campaign and it was a season where he did very well indeed.

Brighton, of course, have several options at centre-half and also have Ben White currently in their ranks, too, so it perhaps makes senes to let Clarke go out and play again at a club where he enjoyed his time last season.

Fans of the Rams appear pretty pleased with the news, too, so let’s take a look at some of what has been said in reaction to the development:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Too much for one afternoon’ – More good Derby news has Rams in hysterics

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: