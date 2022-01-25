‘Too many question marks’ – Preston North End join race for prolific EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End have provided some competition for Morecambe striker Cole Stockton, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report states that the Lancashire club are joined by Championship counterparts Barnsley, as well as Oxford United and Rotherham United in pursuit of the 27-year-old.

Stockton has chipped in with 17 of his club’s 38 league goals this season, taking his season tally up to 20 with three more in cup competitions.

Stockton has adapted to League One level with Morecambe seamlessly, proving to be a constant source of goals within a side fighting at the bottom end of the table.

Marcus Ally

Ryan Lowe typically enjoyed playing with more mobile forwards than Stockton in his time at Plymouth Argyle, but that is not to say that a move for the 27-year-old would not be smart.

There is a fair amount of weight on the shoulders of Emil Riis to come up with the goods in front of goal for North End, and Stockton acting as a focal point could aid that.

This has been the best goalscoring season of Stockton’s career by miles and in that lies an element of risk.

He has not proven that he can back up a season like this and therefore a move to the Championship might be a little premature.

Stockton would be more suited to a move higher up in League One than being thrown in at the deep end in the second tier. He is having an incredible campaign, but I still have my reservations about his capabilities above League One level.

Adam Jones

This would be a bit of a strange signing to pursue this window considering they are already closing in on the loan addition of Cameron Archer, with Emil Riis, Ched Evans and Sean Maguire available as other options and Scott Sinclair who can do a job up top.

This is why the forward area may not be their highest priority after Archer’s arrival, although he could be a good addition to pursue in the summer considering the Lilywhites play with two up top.

Some will be cautious of taking a chance on Stockton considering Jayden Stockley’s move from a lower league didn’t work out, but the former has certainly done enough to earn a move up after scoring 17 times in 25 league appearances this term.

They may also be able to negotiate a reasonably cheap deal and would probably be a much less expensive addition than recruiting from the Premier League or other top European leagues.

This is why this potential move should be given the green light in the summer.

Charlie Gregory

Cole Stockton does look like he could be an astute signing for Preston – but that could all depend on the fee.

His record this year for Morecambe is incredible and shows he is more than good enough for League One. However, he’s never been tested in the Championship and is having a real career year right now so it all depends on if he could carry it over to the second tier.

Is this a one off for the forward or is this the new norm? Is he in his prime right now and could it be the perfect time for him to try himself in the Championship? His record in other years indicates that it could be a bit of a gamble but if the fee is right, then it could be worth doing.

If he’s going to command a hefty fee – potentially even pushing seven figures – then I think it might be too much to spend on Stockton. They do need a striker but there could be a lot better, cheaper options in other places.

For me, there are too many question marks about his capabilities of producing at a different team, at a different level and onwards from this season.