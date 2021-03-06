‘Too many mistakes’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s display in defeat to Watford

Nottingham Forest were left frustrated in the early kick-off on Saturday, as they were beaten 1-0 by promotion-chasing Watford at Vicarage Road.

Adam Masina scored the opener for Xisco Munoz’s side, after Ismaila Sarr beat Gatan Bong in the channel, before his cross was cut diverted back into the path of Masina, who drilled the ball home past Brice Samba in the Nottingham Forest goal.

Sarr continued to be a constant threat to the Nottingham Forest defence throughout the match, with Bong struggling to contain the tricky Hornets winger.

The left-back was making his tenth appearance of the season for Chris Hughton’s side, who will be looking to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities, starting with their next match against Reading at the City Ground in a week’s time.

It was an improved and spirited display from Chris Hughton’s side in the second-half, and they can take some positives from the final 45 minutes in the game moving forward.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to issue their verdict on Bong’s display in the defeat to Watford.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…

The gulf in capability between Worrall and Bong is vast! If Yuri was fit Bong wouldn’t get anywhere near that position but what does Blackett have to do to get a game? #nffc — Chris (@NiN0_UK) March 6, 2021

Someone check on worralls back after carrying bong all half — Matthew Grace (@mjgrace82) March 6, 2021

Really need sort sort our left hand side out. Freeman needs to get back to support Bong or we need a change down that side. Don't understand what Mighten has to do to get in the team either. Could do with his drive and creativity today #NFFC https://t.co/1Bv8KS7HYC — Jamie Griffiths (@Jamiegriffo8) March 6, 2021

Bong, Yates and Knockaert are passengers in this game. Worrall, Garner and Freeman dare I say it look the best 3 Forest players on pitch at min. — NFFC ⭐⭐ (@REDSTU1986) March 6, 2021

Remember when all those people said bong was better than Ribeiro… #nffc — Josh (@JJKane02) March 6, 2021

Knockaert, Freeman and Bong OFF. Not good enough. Nowhere NEAR good enough. #nffc — Throwing Copper (@copper_throwing) March 6, 2021

Bong and yates are having stinkers #nffc — Jon (@jonrileynffc) March 6, 2021

Never thought i would write a tweet asking for Blackett to come on #nffc get Bong off !! — Mark Cook (@MCookie1986) March 6, 2021

Need to replace bong asap #nffc — Andrew (@andybutts1964) March 6, 2021

Bong is dreadful — Ben Paulson (@BenjoPaulson) March 6, 2021

Joe Worrall constantly having to cover for Bong. Bong not good enough and looking at Worralls face I think he thinks the same #nffc — Paul Lane (@cdred3) March 6, 2021

Seriously, please take Bong off #nffc — Jonathan Stevenson (@Stevo_football) March 6, 2021

Bong having a nightmare again — leslie smith (@Lds1970Co) March 6, 2021

It’s almost like putting Bong up against Sarr was a terrible idea… #nffc — Ian Ross Davies (@IRDavies90) March 6, 2021

That's why bong gets slated, and Yates and figs, too many mistakes from these in games. #nffc — Barry Griffiths (@NFFCbaz) March 6, 2021