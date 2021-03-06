Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Too many mistakes’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s display in defeat to Watford

Published

31 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest were left frustrated in the early kick-off on Saturday, as they were beaten 1-0 by promotion-chasing Watford at Vicarage Road. 

Adam Masina scored the opener for Xisco Munoz’s side, after Ismaila Sarr beat Gatan Bong in the channel, before his cross was cut diverted back into the path of Masina, who drilled the ball home past Brice Samba in the Nottingham Forest goal.

Sarr continued to be a constant threat to the Nottingham Forest defence throughout the match, with Bong struggling to contain the tricky Hornets winger.

The left-back was making his tenth appearance of the season for Chris Hughton’s side, who will be looking to get back to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities, starting with their next match against Reading at the City Ground in a week’s time.

It was an improved and spirited display from Chris Hughton’s side in the second-half, and they can take some positives from the final 45 minutes in the game moving forward.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to issue their verdict on Bong’s display in the defeat to Watford.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below…


