A number of Nottingham Forest supporters have been bemoaning the performance of Anthony Knockaert following the Reds’ 2-0 defeat against Huddersfield Town.

Forest headed into the game looking to extend their four-game unbeaten run in the Championship, but Chris Hughton’s side were unable to build on a bright start in the first ten minutes and ended up being punished for a couple of mistakes. That was enough to see them fall to a frustrating defeat at the City Ground and helped the Terriers claim a much-needed three points.

One player who struggled for the Reds against Huddersfield was Knockaert, with the winger struggling to make much of a positive impression on the game at both ends of the field. The 29-year-old was guilty of giving away the ball on too many occasions and it was a performance that would have been frustrating considering he has more quality than he was able to display.

Knockaert gave the ball away on 14 occasions throughout the 81 minutes he was on the field and was also able to put in just two accurate crosses into the box (Sofascore). It was a performance that saw him fail to offer enough quality for Forest in the final third.

Many Nottingham Forest fans were left frustrated by Knockaert’s performance against Huddersfield with some suggesting that he could need to be dropped from the side now.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Knockaert continuing on from last week at the moment… offering little at most! #NFFC — Malcolm Heron 🌳NFFC🌳 (@mallyslife_) April 17, 2021

I've really had enough of Anthony Knockaert. His attitude is appalling. Not in his effort, but his petulance. He makes poor decision after poor decision. Just totally fed up of him. I know he has talent, but just not enough for me.#NFFC — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) April 17, 2021

I like Knockaert but he makes the simple stuff look complicated #NFFC — Nick (@NJL82) April 17, 2021

Knockeart must be one of the most frustrating players ever #nffc — ian (@ianfellrangers) April 17, 2021

Knockaert is a liability #nffc — Andy (@AndySkip15) April 17, 2021

Knockaert has been a huge disappointment for me this season – he’s just not the player he was at Brighton. So little end product and runs into blind alleys #nffc — GB3lionsUreds (@GB3LionsUReds) April 17, 2021

Too many mistakes from Knockaert again today. Loses possession far too easily. I’d get him off ASAP #NFFC — Catherine Hinam (@catherine_hinam) April 17, 2021