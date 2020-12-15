QPR
‘Too many excuses’ – Plenty of QPR fans react to key figure’s message pre-Stoke
Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton’s pre-match comments ahead of tonight’s game against Stoke City have drawn a varied selection of reactions from the club’s fanbase on Twitter.
The R’s have now gone five matches without a victory in the league and are just five points shy of the relegation zone at the time of writing, underlining the need for an improvement in results under the former Brentford boss.
Tonight’s game against the Potters presents yet another stern test for the West London club as they seek to pick up a much needed three points for the first time since beating Rotherham United on home turf at the back end of November.
The big festive QPR quiz: Can you get 20/20?
Speaking ahead of the game, Warburton was quick to underline the importance of picking up a positive result in tonight’s fixture, prompting widespread reaction from the QPR faithful on social media:
So boring!! May as well just play the same interview every week on repeat
— Benbarcessat1987 (@Benbarcessat191) December 14, 2020
Getting the excuses in early is he
— lee jamieson (@lajqpr) December 14, 2020
It’s a Christmas miracle that he’s still here.. well not for the fans, but for someone I’m sure.
— Nathan (@COYRSQPR) December 14, 2020
Too many excuses and time to move on!
— Trevor Robert Offord (@OffordRobert) December 14, 2020
IS HE STIL HERE!!!
— jay wall (@jwall_8) December 14, 2020
Spare us.
— RMJ (@donlogan2020) December 14, 2020
— Stephen Anthony (@qpruleok) December 14, 2020
Can’t watch
— Dan (@qprdan123) December 15, 2020
Sure we all know what we have to do .. not rocket science- no one delivering it unfortunately and no one accountable ..
— GerryHanley (@gerry_hanley) December 14, 2020