‘Too many changes’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans react to breaking team news for Bristol City clash

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to return to winning ways on Wednesday night, when they host Bristol City at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game having won just one of their last ten league games, a record they will be desperate to improve for a number of reasons as they head into their final ten matches of the season here.

Bristol City meanwhile, go into the game having won two and lost two of the four games they have played since the appointment of Nigel Pearson, and could move into the top ten of the Championship table with victory here.

1 of 19 Ewood Park has a capacity of over 30,000? True False

Following confirmation that Bradley Dack has suffered a second anterior cruciate ligament injury in as many years after being stretchered off in the defeat to Brentford on Friday, the attacking midfielder is inevitably one of those who drops out of the side here.

Joe Rothwell comes into the side in place of Dack, while elsewhere Joe Rankin-Costello comes in for Ryan Nyambe at right-back, Lewis Holtby and Bradley Johnson replace Tom Tybull and John Buckley in a completely changed midfield three, and top scorer Adam Armstrong returns from injury upfront, where Harvey Elliott also returns with Tyrhys Dolan and Sam Gallagher dropping out.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their opinions on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Too many changes. Going to be a loss. — Dan Cooper 🖕🏻 (@BeerMunstar) March 17, 2021

Ahh yes the 3 best players of late Trybull, Dolan and Buckley on the bench!! Nice one Tony 👍 — 〰️egerles〰️iggle (@wegerleswiggle) March 17, 2021

Drops our 3 best performers from recent matches without reason. Trybull, Dolan and Buckley. — Thomas Evans ♿ (@ThomasEvans1984) March 17, 2021

Front 6 that started the season so well once Elliot arrived. Unlucky for Dolan and Trybull. — peterrostron (@prostron651) March 17, 2021

does he just pick the names out a hat? — Jim 🇳🇦 (@BrfcJimbo23) March 17, 2021

Buckley and Dolan dropped is very stupid — BrfcJms🥭 (@Brfc_Jms) March 17, 2021

Buckley and Dolan don’t deserve to be dropped but still a very good team — Luke (@brfclukew) March 17, 2021

some questionable changes don’t think Dolan and trybull should be dropped but still a strong line up coyb — Lewis Hartley (@LewisTHartley) March 17, 2021