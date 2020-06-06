‘Too late to null and void?’ – Many Charlton fans react to Arsenal news

Charlton Athletic took part in a behind closed doors friendly on Saturday afternoon against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Addicks and the Gunners are both planning for a restart to the campaign later on in June in their respective Premier League and Championship campaigns.

Arsenal are looking to get into the Champions League spots, whilst Charlton are aiming to avoid the drop from the second tier and the match result showed the difference between the sides as a 6-0 scoreline was recorded.

Of course, plenty has to be considered with players getting rotated a great deal in the game and fitness will be all that matters right now after such a long time without matches.

Charlton fans, though, will be hoping that something can be taken from the game as well as fitness as they went up against one of the top sides in the country.

Indeed, what they can pick up will help in their fight against the drop and fans reacted on Twitter to the result.

Let’s take a look at some of what Addicks fans have said, then:

📝 Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were both on the scoresheet as @Arsenal beat the Addicks 6-0 in a training game behind closed doors at The Emirates Stadium. 👉 https://t.co/GydGCyCnjL #cafc pic.twitter.com/LyCqkj2NJV — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) June 6, 2020

Those 3 players not returning have killed us here. Needed Solly’s pace down that right side 😔 — Football Fan (@Charlton_Fan) June 6, 2020

Sounds like we were unlucky. #cafc — Dan T (@DRT1984) June 6, 2020

Decent run out, would rather them play decent sides and get inspired from the way they play rather than smash a team like Bromley 6-0 and go into the league games thinking they’re red hot and get a reality check — Adam Hatch (@ad_hatch) June 6, 2020

nothing like a good spirit lifter eh? — Dan Finch (@DanFinchy3) June 6, 2020

Minutes in the bank — Danny Blackwell (@Fire_Cafc) June 6, 2020

Is it too late to null and void the season? — Tom Jordan (@tomcafc) June 6, 2020

nil-nil attitude lads — Shaun🤟🏾 (@itsjustShaun23) June 6, 2020

Hopefully we batter them in the second leg — Andy Chandler (@GSYAddick) June 6, 2020

So many muppets worrying about a friendly after nearly 3 months out, playing quality Prem opposition. Plus 2 different teams – minutes boys. We will stay up, have faith!! Cheers to Arsenal and good luck in your run in — moloko (@moloko83450985) June 6, 2020