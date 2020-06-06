Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Too late to null and void?’ – Many Charlton fans react to Arsenal news

Published

2 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic took part in a behind closed doors friendly on Saturday afternoon against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Addicks and the Gunners are both planning for a restart to the campaign later on in June in their respective Premier League and Championship campaigns.

Arsenal are looking to get into the Champions League spots, whilst Charlton are aiming to avoid the drop from the second tier and the match result showed the difference between the sides as a 6-0 scoreline was recorded.

Of course, plenty has to be considered with players getting rotated a great deal in the game and fitness will be all that matters right now after such a long time without matches.

Charlton fans, though, will be hoping that something can be taken from the game as well as fitness as they went up against one of the top sides in the country.

Indeed, what they can pick up will help in their fight against the drop and fans reacted on Twitter to the result.

Let’s take a look at some of what Addicks fans have said, then:


