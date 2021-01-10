Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘Too greedy’, ‘Not good enough’ – Many Millwall fans react to player’s performance in FA Cup

Millwall collected a much-needed boost on Saturday after safely booking their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup following a 2-0 victory over National League outfit Boreham Wood.

Gary Rowett’s side arrived at Meadow Park having won just once of their previous 12 Championship matches, but the Lions boss’ nerves were probably eased when on-loan West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore swept the favourites into a first-half lead.

Millwall missed a host of chances to extend their lead – with Tom Bradshaw and Troy Parrott the two guilty parties.

However, just as the non-league team were building some momentum in north London, Shaun Hutchinson climbed highest to head home Scott Malone’s corner to ensure the Lions won a fifth consecutive third round tie.

It was a good afternoon for some of Millwall’s loanees – with Malone claiming two assists, whilst Zohore opened the scoring.

However, on-loan Tottenham striker Parrott, who returned to the starting XI, endured an 11th game without scoring since making the move from Spurs, and is still waiting for his first professional goal following four shots that were all off target against Boreham Wood.

And here’s how The Den faithful reacted to Parrott’s performance on Saturday…


