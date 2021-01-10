‘Too greedy’, ‘Not good enough’ – Many Millwall fans react to player’s performance in FA Cup

Millwall collected a much-needed boost on Saturday after safely booking their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup following a 2-0 victory over National League outfit Boreham Wood.

Gary Rowett’s side arrived at Meadow Park having won just once of their previous 12 Championship matches, but the Lions boss’ nerves were probably eased when on-loan West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore swept the favourites into a first-half lead.

Millwall missed a host of chances to extend their lead – with Tom Bradshaw and Troy Parrott the two guilty parties.

However, just as the non-league team were building some momentum in north London, Shaun Hutchinson climbed highest to head home Scott Malone’s corner to ensure the Lions won a fifth consecutive third round tie.

Did Millwall sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £500k?

1 of 14 Neil Ruddock from Tottenham Hotspur More than £500k Less than £500k

It was a good afternoon for some of Millwall’s loanees – with Malone claiming two assists, whilst Zohore opened the scoring.

However, on-loan Tottenham striker Parrott, who returned to the starting XI, endured an 11th game without scoring since making the move from Spurs, and is still waiting for his first professional goal following four shots that were all off target against Boreham Wood.

And here’s how The Den faithful reacted to Parrott’s performance on Saturday…

Agree mate! Parrott and Zohore looked good today! Both were a class above! Once Troy gets a goal it will kickstart him. Excellent performance from McNamara! — MillwallFanTV (@TvMillwall) January 9, 2021

Obviously opposition weren’t anywhere near our level. Positives today, good shifts from Parrott and Zohore. Woods and Leonard looked a much better CM partnership. Burey looked lively. I’ve been banging @DannyMcNamara32 drum for a long time, can’t wait to see him in the league. — TT (@MillwallTT) January 9, 2021

Do you think Parrott could have been less greedy. He did get into so good spaces, but, for me, was a bit to greedy, esp when not in a goal shooting position — ScottyBoy69 (@Boy69Scotty) January 9, 2021

With Parrott, he’s a very good footballer. At the moment he’s showing it in glimpses and very good at linking our play which is needed. Think he’s trying a bit too hard to score right now though. — Millwall Analytics (@MillwallAnalyt1) January 9, 2021

Performance average. Bradshaw's miss disgraceful. Parrott not good enough. Thompson should have started over Woods. Borehamwood players/bench proper whinging cunts. Only thing we can hope is this gives us some confidence, good to see Zahore back, hopefully we can keep him longer. — Smiffy (@SmiffyMillwall) January 9, 2021

Needs to realise though he’s not the messiah and has team mates — Darren Bartholomew (@dazza3101) January 9, 2021

Impressive display against non league opposition 🤔 needs to be doing it on the championship — Harry Connor (@HCMFC94) January 9, 2021

Too greedy — ScottyBoy69 (@Boy69Scotty) January 9, 2021

Troy Parrott is pants. — Sid (@SidArmstrong96) January 9, 2021