‘Too good to be true’, ‘Would be perfect’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to significant club development

There could be a new era dawning at Portman Road as Ipswich Town are close to being taken over, according to The Athletic.

Marcus Evans has had a tumultuous reign as the owner of the Tractor Boys since taking over in 2007, but that could be set to end in the coming weeks as American investor Brett Johnson is set to complete a £17.5 million buyout.

Johnson is based in Los Angeles and has an interest in several football clubs, including Phoenix Rising in the United Soccer League and also has a share in Danish side Helsingor.

And he’s set to take a controlling stake in Ipswich now as well as he and his partners look to secure a deal with Evans, who will waive the £100 million in loans he has put into the club upon his departure.

It’s not only a boardroom change that could be coming, but a managerial one as well.

The prospective new owners are looking to replace long-serving manager Paul Lambert with Paul Cook, who was last seen managing Wigan and was recently in talks with Sheffield Wednesday about becoming their new manager.

But he looks set to be the new man in charge at the Suffolk club should the takeover go through, and it would be quite a coup for a League One club to snag Cook.

As you can imagine the reaction from Ipswich fans has been one of joy and hope – take a look at some of the best tweets from their supporters.

Too good to be true. Won’t believe a thing until it’s officially confirmed🤞 — Alfxno (@alfxno) February 26, 2021

Great, don’t want Paul Cook tho… — PAUL kettle (@kettle_paul) February 26, 2021

GET ON THE BUD LIGHTS AND GET THE STAR SPANGLED BANNERS OUT 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #itfc https://t.co/5aTr3sEtG9 — Matthew Frost (@MattFrost216) February 26, 2021

This would be perfect. Too good to be true!!!!!! #ITFC https://t.co/2gylXVYMf2 — Craig (@Craigg10) February 26, 2021

If this goes through this would be my birthday and Christmas present combined for about the next 5 years 😁 https://t.co/e3iZuurxIV — Thomas (@ThomasGrover13) February 26, 2021

This sounds too good to be true https://t.co/XrJLefVeFE — sid (@sidreynxlds) February 26, 2021

There is a God 🙏🏽 https://t.co/kinIYdPbrd — Luke Ingram (@LukeIngram_7) February 26, 2021