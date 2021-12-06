‘Too good to be sitting on the bench’ – Sheffield Wednesday eye transfer move for 28-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in striking a deal with Huddersfield Town defender Josh Ruffels, as per a report from Yorkshire Live.

Ruffels has played just six minutes of Championship football this season, adding no appearances in cup competitions.

The 28-year-old joined the Terriers from Oxford United in the summer, with Ruffels playing over 300 games for the U’s during that time.

The Owls have been plagued with defensive issues all season, and whilst they still possess one of the best defensive records in the division, reinforcements in the backline are expected in January.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on this potential deal…

Marcus Ally

Left back is definitely an area that got sacrificed to strengthen in other areas in the summer transfer window at Hillsborough. Jaden Brown and Marvin Johnson can play there but have taken up different roles this season.

With the attacking three at the back formation Moore is currently deploying a left back would only be needed if things start to go wrong. Ruffels could be utilised as a left wing back or most likely a left sided centre back at Wednesday and may be inclined to move having struggled for first team minutes at Huddersfield Town this term.

There is a lot of competition for places at Wednesday and so if guaranteed first team action is required then Ruffels should go elsewhere, but he would be a shrewd addition given his recent experience at the top end of League One with Oxford United.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be an excellent signing for Sheffield Wednesday to make because Josh Ruffels is a proven quality player at League One level and he was an excellent performer for Oxford United in recent years before his switch to Huddersfield Town last summer.

Ruffles has found it difficult to get into Huddersfield’s side on a consistent basis with them having Harry Toffolo as well to call upon in the left-back position. Therefore, the defender might be open to making a move to Sheffield Wednesday if they were to guarantee him more game time during the second half of the campaign.

The 28-year-old is too good to be sitting on the bench and he would be able to slot straight into Darren Moore’s side and immediately help them solve what has been a problematic area of the defence. You could see him adding an extra attacking threat going forwards as well with his ability to create chances when getting forwards on the overlap.

This has all the makings of the perfect type of move for Ruffels and for Sheffield Wednesday, but it will be interesting to see whether Huddersfield would allow him to leave considering they only just signed him in the summer.

Adam Jones

The addition of a player with League One pedigree can’t be a bad thing – and they will probably get Ruffels at the best he will ever be at 28.

Previously being part of an Oxford side that have pushed for promotion in recent years, there’s no reason why he can’t help in their quest to get back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

I can only see this being a short-term loan addition with the Terriers only signing him in the summer – but nonetheless – their short-term aim is getting back to the second tier.

Whether this could turn into a permanent move remains to be seen, but January is often a window utilised for plugging gaps and not planning for the next few years, so this would be an acceptable signing to Owls fans.

And the most important thing is the fact he’s been reasonably reliable in terms of minimising injuries in recent years as an ever-present figure for Oxford. It may take him a while to get back up to speed though after only playing twice in the Championship this term, so it’s a move they will need to complete in early January for this to be a major success.