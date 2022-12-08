“Too good to be sat on the bench” – Burnley FC fan pundit identifies trio who should exit Clarets in January

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Things could not be going much better for Burnley as their season resumes this coming Sunday, having gone into the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup at the summit of the Championship.

That position was consolidated following a thumping 3-0 success at Turf Moor over bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers, putting them three points clear of nearest challengers Sheffield United just a week after the Blades battered them 5-2 in South Yorkshire.

Vincent Kompany took a risk in leaving Anderlecht to oversee the rebuild of the Clarets, but after cashing in on the likes of Nathan Collins, Maxwel Cornet, Nick Pope and Dwight McNeil, the club have gone above and beyond to recruit a new style of player to fit the Belgian’s needs.

Aside from some little blips and occasional scoring issues, things are going very well, and Kompany was even able to inherit some experienced players from the Premier League days who have taken a step forward under his management.

Some who have stayed though have not really had a sniff of action, and three of those in the form of Kevin Long, Matthew Lowton and Bailey Peacock-Farrell have been tipped to exit Turf Moor in January by FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone.

“I think maybe Peacock-Farrell and Long – there’s a few that are running down their contracts anyway – Peacock-Farrell’s not one of those but I think he’s too good to be sat on the bench in the Championship, but he’s not good enough for us to be our number one,” Ben said.

“He’s just not consistent enough, he’s not the best, he can step in and do a job, but I think him, Kevin Long, Matt Lowton, the type of players that aren’t even going to make the bench anytime soon (should depart).”

All three individuals have been somewhat long-serving players for the club, with Long being around since 2010, yet has only made 69 league appearances.

Lowton has registered 203 outings for the Clarets since his 2015 arrival from Aston Villa but appears to be unfancied by Komapny, whilst Peacock-Farrell, who signed in 2019 from Leeds, is back as an understudy to Aro Muric following last season’s loan stint at Sheffield Wednesday in League One.

The Verdict

The cruel ways of football will no doubt strike in January for the likes of Long and Lowton – unless they don’t want to depart so soon that is.

Both have been at Turf Moor for a long time and Lowton especially has played a big part in the Premier League journey, but with Vitinho and Connor Roberts ahead of him in the pecking order, it would be wise of him to seek a new club where he will get game-time so his career doesn’t stagnate.

The same can be said for Long, who since the 2017-18 season up until the start of the current campaign has averaged less than nine league appearances a season for the club – at the age of 32 like Lowton there’s still time for him to be a regular somewhere.

Peacock-Farrell however may not be so easy to let go of – he has stepped in three times in the Championship this season and whilst he will want regular football, Kompany clearly sees something in him – he just sees more in Muric.