This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City have made a near-perfect start to life in the Championship, earning 30 points from a possible 33.

Enzo Maresca’s side have opened up a significant margin to the chasing pack, with only Ipswich Town capable of keeping pace with the Foxes.

The gap to third place Preston North End is already 10 points after the opening 11 games of the campaign.

While the Tractor Boys are just two points back in second, the aim is to gain automatic promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt and the league title is just a bonus.

While there are plenty of games remaining, the Leicestershire outfit will be confident of sealing a top two spot this year.

Can Leicester City break Reading’s 106 Championship points record?

FLW’s Leicester fan pundit Jayden Whitworth not only expects Leicester to win the Championship title, but he also predicts that the team will earn more than 106 points while doing so.

The Royals set the record in 2006 en route to promotion, but their record is now under threat from the Foxes.

“No, I don’t think [that someone will catch Leicester],” Whitworth told Football League World.

“I think Leicester have almost sort of gone over the horizon and away from the chasing pack.

“I know Ipswich are there, but I can’t see Ipswich winning the league.

“They might get promoted, Ipswich, but I don’t think they’ll have the squad to mount a proper title challenge.

“I don’t just think Leicester are going to win the title, I think they’re going to get the record for the points, set by Reading.

“I think we just look unreal.

“The squad was too good to go down, it’s now a squad too good to be in the Championship.

“There’s too many players in the team with Premier League quality and I don’t think it will be any surprise if Leicester get that points record this season.”

Where are Leicester City in the Championship table?

Leicester have dropped points just once so far this season, losing 1-0 at home to Hull City at the start of September.

The team has otherwise won its 10 other league games, with an impressive goal difference of 17 to match.

Maresca’s side returns to action on 21 October with a trip to face Swansea City.

How good are Leicester City compared to other great Championship sides?

It was a surprise that Leicester went down given how competitive they had been in the Premier League in the years prior to their relegation.

While key players did leave, they were more than adequately replaced, and Maresca has proven a very exciting arrival as manager as well.

This is one of the best squads the Championship has ever seen, so it is reasonable to expect them to compete for Reading’s points record.

Ipswich are keeping them honest, but a record of 10 wins from 11 is quite significant and will be a run that plays a key role in the club earning promotion straight back to the top flight.