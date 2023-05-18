Max Biamou has taken to Twitter to reflect on former Coventry City teammate Gustavo Hamer after his outstanding performance in last night’s win over Middlesbrough.

Luton Town now stand in the way of Coventry reaching the Premier League after the Sky Blues cemented their place in the play-off final with a 1-0 win at the Riverside.

In the first leg there was nothing to separate the two sides and much the same can be said of last night’s game as well.

There wasn’t much that split the sides throughout the season, as Middlesbrough finished fourth and Coventry finished fifth. That continued at the Riverside, as Hamer scored the only goal over the two legs to ensure Coventry booked their place at Wembley.

What Max Biamou said about Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer

Former Coventry striker Max Biamou took to Twitter to react to Hamer’s display in the 1-0 win over Middlesbrough and seemingly his performances in a Sky Blues shirt in general.

Biamou played for Coventry from 2017 to 2021; he joined the Sky Blues from Sutton United, and during his time at the club, he made over 100 appearances and helped them make their way up to the Championship once again.

The striker will have seen firsthand how good Hamer is, as he will have trained and played with the midfielder at Coventry before he left the club. However, last night’s performance still seems to have impressed Biamou, and Hamer has received the plaudits of his former teammate.

How good has Gustavo Hamer been this season?

Not only in last night’s game, but Hamer has been magnificent for Coventry all season, and it was fitting that he was the player that sent the Sky Blues to the play-off final.

The 25-year-old has played in all but five league games this season and provided 19 goal contributions. Along with Viktor Gyokeres, he has been Coventry’s best player this season.

The midfielder has been a breath of fresh air since he joined the club and Mark Robins, and they will know their chances of keeping hold of him this summer will increase if they manage to go the next step and secure Premier League football next season.

Hamer has turned up in big games for the Sky Blues, as last night proved, and Robins will hope he can do it again on May 27th as the club prepares to face Luton.