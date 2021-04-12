‘Too good’, ‘Get him in the team’ – Some Sunderland fans urge Lee Johnson to make drastic call ahead of Wigan test

Lee Johnson has some big decisions to make during the remaining weeks of Sunderland’s season.

The Black Cats are in the middle of a three-way battle to secure automatic promotion to the Championship and with seven matches remaining there’s bound to be several twists and turns along the way.

Hull City and Peterborough United are in great form at the top of the table, meaning that Sunderland have little room for manouvre when it comes to potential slip-ups in the promotion race.

Unfortunately they did just that over the weekend as the Wearsiders fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Charlton Athletic.

One of the Addicks’ goals came as a result of a Lee Burge error – a mistake that could prove costly in the club’s hopes of returning to the second tier after a three-year absence.

As a result some fans have been calling for a change between the sticks.

Those calls were heightened on Monday afternoon when young goalkeeper Anthony Patterson put in a stunning performance in the under-23s clash against West Brom.

The 20-year-old has been limited to just two first team appearances in the Papa John’s Trophy this term, but after his spot-kick save against the Baggies some supporters are calling for him to have another opportunity in the first team.

Here’s what some fans have had to say.

