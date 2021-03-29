‘Too good for us’, ‘Hopefully Rooney will realise’ – Many Derby fans react to latest international display

Derby County winger Kamil Jozwiak helped Poland beat Andorra 3-0 last night and his performance has caused a stir among fans of the East Midlands club.

The 22-year-old came off the bench on Thursday to help his country come from behind to draw 3-3 with Hungary and clearly impressed manager Paulo Sousa as he was named in the starting XI for last night’s game.

Jozwiak proved a nuisance for the Andorra defence throughout – creating two big chances, making three key passes, winning 10 of his ground duels, and crossing 16 times (Sofascore).

The Derby winger provided the assist for Poland’s second goal, curling a cross in from the right touchline for Robert Lewandowski to convert.

Having joined from Lech Poznan last summer, Jozwiak’s quality has been clear to see at times for the Rams this season but he’s not been consistent enough in the final third.

The 22-year-old has scored only once and added just two assists in his 34 appearances for the Pride Park outfit – a world away from the nine goals and seven assists he contributed for his former side last season.

The ultimate Derby County shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

1 of 18 Who was Derby's first ever shirt sponsor? Bass Brewery Patrick Fly British Midland BPCC

Jozwiak’s display has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the East Midlands club, with some excited and other frustrated they’re yet to see him produce that quality in a Derby shirt.

Read their reaction here:

Play to his strengths then Derby instead of being negative all the time https://t.co/Oc3qouVIbv — Mr C (@DCFCTILLIDIE94) March 28, 2021

His talent has never been in question, the problem is a manager that plays him out of position and strikers who can’t hit a barn door! — Paul Clarke (@DerbyFc1974) March 28, 2021

Too good for us — FUT TRADER – SQXBY (@fut_sqxby) March 28, 2021

He clearly is good enough just give him the creative freedom with service and this is what happens — everydayrams (@everydayrams) March 28, 2021

Theres clearly a player there

Personally think he's far better on the right https://t.co/jBOklLNeDm — Callum (@callumdcfc1) March 28, 2021

Hopefully Rooney will realise he needs to play him more and not likes of Knight on the wings — M1K3 (@dcfc53) March 29, 2021

He was a beast yesterday 🔥 — Bartas (@bartekKKSLP) March 29, 2021