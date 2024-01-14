Highlights Leeds United impressed pundit Paul Merson with their outstanding performance against Cardiff City.

Merson believes that defenders Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu are too good for the Championship.

Leeds need to maintain their dominant displays and aim for consistency to close the gap on the top two teams.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson was impressed with Leeds United's performance in their 3-0 win at Cardiff City on Saturday.

It was a tough festive period for the Whites as they suffered back-to-back defeats against Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion, but they have responded well, and the win over the Bluebirds was their third consecutive victory in all competitions.

Leeds made a dominant start in South Wales, and they deservedly took the lead in the 13th minute when Patrick Bamford slotted home from close range before Dan James doubled their advantage in the 31st minute.

The Whites continued to control proceedings after the break, and they were awarded a penalty when Mark McGuinness brought down Georginio Rutter, but Summerville's spot-kick hit the post.

Leeds did add a third late on when Rutter finished off an excellent counter-attack to seal an emphatic victory, and manager Daniel Farke described the display as "our most mature performance of the whole season".

Farke's side currently sit fourth in the table, seven points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and 14 points behind leaders Leicester City, and they are back in action when they host Preston North End at Elland Road next Sunday.

Merson: Leeds were outstanding against Cardiff

Merson was full of praise for Leeds after their performance against Cardiff, and he believes that defender Joe Rodon and midfielder Ethan Ampadu are too good for the Championship.

"I thought they were outstanding," Merson said on Soccer Saturday, quoted via Leeds Live. "They were really good and I was really impressed with them.

"When you watch them like that, you are thinking ‘when they are going to get beaten again?’ It’s the same with Southampton. There’s a big gulf on this league.

“They have got two good wingers.

"When Bamford is on song, he’s a good player. Kamara ran the show in midfield.

"The two centre-halves could’ve played with a cigar in. They could’ve. They were absolutely brilliant, Rodon and Ampadu. Too good for this league if I’m being honest. I think they’re miles too good for this league.

"They [United] have got to keep winning, winning and winning.

"Cardiff are not the worst team in the world but the gulf was that big it’s like who’s going to drop points now? It’s a bit like Man City when you are Liverpool and Arsenal. You have got to hope these teams have a bad day."

What next for Leeds United?

Leeds supporters will be delighted to hear Merson's comments.

There is no doubt that the Whites are one of the best teams in the Championship on their day, but they have struggled for consistency at times, preventing them from closing the gap to Ipswich in second.

It was a completely dominant performance against Cardiff on Saturday, and they will need to replicate that kind of display regularly during the rest of the season if they are to put pressure on the top two.

With Bamford maintaining his excellent recent form, and the likes of Summerville, James and Rutter continuing to thrive, Leeds are certainly a team to watch over the coming months.