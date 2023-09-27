After eight matches of the Championship season, we are starting to see some clubs come into some form after slow starts to the campaign.

One of those is Leeds United, who really didn't enjoy their first few weeks of 2023-24 as they were still in the middle of somewhat of a rebuild.

The Whites, under new management with Daniel Farke now in the dugout, drew against Cardiff City and West Brom at home as well as losing against Birmingham away in their first three matches, but slowly but surely they are finding their feet.

Issues with the likes of Wilfried Gnonto have been ironed out and new signings in August have helped to move the club forward, with the arrival of Joel Piroe in particular from Swansea City being a game-changer, having scored four times already in the Championship.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

And their attacking unit has caught the eye of a prominent pundit who believes that the options that Farke has at his disposal would perhaps be more belonging in the Premier League.

What has Don Goodman said on Leeds United's attacking unit?

Sky Sports pundit and former EFL striker Don Goodman has admitted he would be shocked if Leeds are not in the top two come the end of the Championship season, and has especially outlined their options in the final third as being of a ridiculous standard.

“Yes I think so (in regards to if he'd be shocked if Leeds did not finish in the automatic promotion spots), in those forward areas we’re starting to see genuine Championship quality," Goodman said on Sky Sports, via LeedsLive.

"Quality that’s probably too good for the Championship in Joel Piroe.

"I’m glad that Georginio Rutter has found his feet and found his confidence, throw into the mix (Wilfried) Gnonto and more behind that as well, their options are brilliant.

"Look, it was a really, really unsettled pre-season with all the comings and goings, contract clauses, and who was going to be there when the transfer window shut - very, very difficult for Daniel Farke, and he kept his counsel.

"I was really impressed with the way he handled himself, and he backed himself knowing that it was only a matter of time before everything started to click into gear.

“You look at it now, and you see a team that, again like Leicester, you’d be really shocked it if they’re not up there challenging for the top two, and at the absolute minimum, top six.

"As a Leeds lad, I’m really pleased to see things have settled down.”

Will Leeds United be in the top two come the end of the 2023-24 season?

Now that United are finding their feet after a difficult start to the Championship campaign, it's hard not to see them finishing alongside Leicester in the top two due to the sheer depth in their squad.

Ipswich and Preston North End have started very well alongside the Foxes, but when it comes to game-changing talents off the bench in the Championship, they don't have as much quality as Leeds do.

It is to be expected with the parachute payments on offer to the Whites that they can keep together much of their talented unit, and if they aren't promoted straight back to the top flight immediately then it will surely be deemed as a failure.