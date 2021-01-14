Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Coventry City

‘Too good for Scottish football’ – Many Coventry fans react as Rangers eye transfer swoop for player

Published

9 mins ago

on

Scottish giants Rangers have been linked with a move for Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer, per the PA news agency via Glasgow Times.

The 23-year-old joined the Sky Blues from Eredivise outfit PEC Zwolle in the summer, and has quickly turned into not only Coventry’s key asset but also a fan favourite for his no-nonsense aggressive style of play.

Not only is Hamer a tough-tackling midfielder, but he likes a shot as proven with his four goals this season (transfermarkt) and he’s quickly attracted admirers from bigger clubs.

The Gers are seemingly in the market to add to their midfield options, with Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson also still a player of interest having had a bid rejected for the Jamaican international in October.

Whilst Johnson is an attacking midfielder with an eye for goal, Brazilian-born Hamer is more of a box-to-box operator with high energy levels, and Rangers may see him as a replacement for Steven Davis who is now 36 years old.

Quiz: Are these 15 Coventry City facts genuine or not?

1 of 15

Coventry were formed in 1883?

But Coventry are in a strong position with Hamer having two-and-a-half years left on his contract, so if Rangers really do hold a big interest it’s likely going to be a bid in the multi-millions that will test Coventry’s resolve.

Cov fans aren’t keen for Hamer to leave so soon after he arrived and clearly hold him in high regard – check out some responses to the speculation.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Too good for Scottish football’ – Many Coventry fans react as Rangers eye transfer swoop for player

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: