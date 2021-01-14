‘Too good for Scottish football’ – Many Coventry fans react as Rangers eye transfer swoop for player

Scottish giants Rangers have been linked with a move for Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer, per the PA news agency via Glasgow Times.

The 23-year-old joined the Sky Blues from Eredivise outfit PEC Zwolle in the summer, and has quickly turned into not only Coventry’s key asset but also a fan favourite for his no-nonsense aggressive style of play.

Not only is Hamer a tough-tackling midfielder, but he likes a shot as proven with his four goals this season (transfermarkt) and he’s quickly attracted admirers from bigger clubs.

The Gers are seemingly in the market to add to their midfield options, with Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson also still a player of interest having had a bid rejected for the Jamaican international in October.

Whilst Johnson is an attacking midfielder with an eye for goal, Brazilian-born Hamer is more of a box-to-box operator with high energy levels, and Rangers may see him as a replacement for Steven Davis who is now 36 years old.

But Coventry are in a strong position with Hamer having two-and-a-half years left on his contract, so if Rangers really do hold a big interest it’s likely going to be a bid in the multi-millions that will test Coventry’s resolve.

Cov fans aren’t keen for Hamer to leave so soon after he arrived and clearly hold him in high regard – check out some responses to the speculation.

Gustavo Hamer is way better than the Scottish league, going to be gutted if I don't get to see him play in the flesh #PUSB — Ben Bailey (@Ben_Bailey_) January 14, 2021

Going to be hard to keep Hamer away from Rangers. Why wouldn’t he want top wages and the chance to play under one of the best midfielders to ever play #PUSB — Brooklyn (@BSLB7) January 14, 2021

Rangers are apparently looking at Gus Hamer. He’s too good for Scottish football isn’t he ? He’s good enough for the Premier League imo. #PUSB — Spud (@spud8550) January 14, 2021

Rangers can’t afford Hamer surely? #PUSB — Adam Wood (@AJWood_) January 14, 2021

£10-15million, no less for Hamer. If no one is willing to pay it then build around him for next season for a promotion push! (Highly doubt hamer will go in January) #pusb — CoventryCityFanPage (@CovCityFanPage) January 14, 2021

I reckon the Hamer speculation is likely agent talk to either add some pounds onto his pay packet and spark interest from elsewhere. The lad is clearly a class above our current level, either we build the team around him or demand top money for his services. #PUSB — Curtis (@skybluecurtis91) January 14, 2021

Not liking the Hamer to Rangers rumour. Know we'll sell him eventually but given he's one of the best players we've had in recent years would be nice if fans actually got opportunity to see him play live in the flesh. His value will continue to go up, hope we can hold onto him at — Rich (@BlazeHome) January 14, 2021

Guys irreplaceable selling him we get relegated simple. https://t.co/FEZtSpMhsy — Adam Hooper 💙 (@Adam_Hooper10) January 14, 2021

15 million before we even answer the phone. https://t.co/lwUWL9jOY3 — Joey (@JoeyCov1) January 14, 2021

£10m or get lost. No way we should sell him after 20 games. He’s destined for the top. Makes Fleck look like Adam Barton. https://t.co/HQ9lg5Pa8V — anthony (@Anthony_Hornsby) January 14, 2021

I’m very interested in winning the lottery but that won’t happen either. #PUSB #SkyBlues https://t.co/Usoq2wMX0z — Whats The Craic? (@WhatsTheCraicPC) January 14, 2021

I'm not sure why people are getting upset with the Hamer to Rangers rumours? Apart from being on the TV, we have no ground and no income. The long term plan is working, we sign young players and sell them for a good profit. Re invest the money into the next Hamer and repeat. — Dan Harvey (@dharvey4) January 14, 2021