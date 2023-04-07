Sheffield Wednesday played out a 1-1 draw with Oxford United on Good Friday, dropping more points in the race for automatic promotion.

Darren Moore's side are winless in their last six fixtures now and are third in the League One table, trailing Plymouth Argyle by two points and Ipswich Town on goal difference, despite playing a game more.

Barry Bannan goal v Oxford United

It could have been so much different for Sheffield Wednesday, too, who took the lead at Oxford through Barry Bannan's peach of a goal in the first-half before Cameron Brannagan equalised from the penalty spot on 70 minutes.

The penalty and Wednesday's dropped points will be the big talking points heading out of the game, which is a shame given Bannan's impressive finish.

Cutting in off the right and holding off a challenge from Yanic-Sonny Wildschut, Bannan curled a beautiful left-footed strike over Simon Eastwood to open the scoring for the Owls.

It was a moment of real class from the 33-year-old and many fans couldn't get enough of his finish.

Some fans shared footage of the goal onto Twitter:

Another fan mentioned how the goal reminded him of Chris Waddle.

There were other responses, including plenty of love for the Scot.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

Attention at Sheffield Wednesday has to quickly turn to Monday's meeting with Accrington Stanley at Hillsborough, with the Easter period throwing a quick turnaround at Moore's side as they bid to get their automatic promotion push back on track.

Plymouth lead the way in League One with 83 points, whilst Ipswich are second to them on 81. Wednesday also have 81 points on the board but are third on goal difference and have played a game more than their nearest challengers.