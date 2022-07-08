“Too good for Championship level football” – Nottingham Forest eyeing move for Burnley star amid Chelsea interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are eyeing a move for Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet, according to the Daily Mail.

An approach has been made by the Reds for the 25-year old, which has been rebuffed by the Championship club.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the winger would be a good addition to Steve Cooper’s side…

Josh Cole

If Forest can secure the services of Cornet this summer, this could turn out to be a great move by the club as the 25-year-old produced some excellent performances in the Premier League last season.

In the 26 games that he featured in at this level, Cornet managed to provide 10 direct goal contributions as he averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.69.

Capable of playing in a number of positions, the Ivory Coast international’s versatility could prove to be useful for Forest as they aim to achieve a relative amount of success in the top-flight.

By maintaining his fitness and his consistency over the course of the 2022/23 campaign, Cornet may be able to establish himself as a key player for Forest.

Billy Mulley

One thing that I think most will agree on is that Maxwel Cornet is too good for Championship level football, with the sheer amount of interest, combined with the calibre of clubs that have been in pursuit acting as a pointer as to the ability he possesses.

A tricky and direct winger, who possesses bags of pace and final-third quality, Cornet could thrive at Nottingham Forest.

Steve Cooper is currently looking to assemble a squad at The City Ground that can immediately avoid the Premier League drop, and bolstering the squad with players like Cornet is exactly what they need to do.

Possessing the versatility to provide a consistent service anywhere across the front-line, he will be a useful option for Cooper to have, if they are to strengthen their interest and table a bid.

Declan Harte

This would be another big signing for Forest to make, with Cornet’s release clause equating to a club record transfer sum.

But the former Lyon player is an exciting winger, who could add so much to the team’s attack in terms of flair and creativity while being a dangerous goal threat in his own right.

Cornet is someone who can grab a game by the scruff of its neck by producing a moment of magic, which can be decisive.

Having that in your arsenal is always welcome and Forest could really utilise that as they look for every advantage they can get in their bid to maintain their status as a Premier League club.

It would obviously come as a blow to Burnley’s promotion chances to lose such an integral figure to their attack, but that’s also what highlights the potential for Forest if they sign the 25-year old.