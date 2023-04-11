Pundit Dean Ashton criticised the West Bromwich Albion players for being "too flaky" and lacking passion in their 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers at The Hawthorns on Monday.

The Baggies looked to be in a comfortable position against the struggling R's when they were leading 2-0 after just 13 minutes thanks to goals from Brandon Thomas-Asante and Semi Ajayi, taking advantage of poor defending from the visitors.

However, the Hoops then staged a remarkable comeback, with Lyndon Dykes halving the deficit in the 22nd minute when he headed home Ilias Chair's cross, before they equalised just after the break when Josh Griffifths' attempted clearance cannoned in off Chris Martin.

The R's missed chances to win the game as Albion's promotion hopes suffered a further blow, with their winless run extending to four games.

Carlos Corberan's side currently sit 11th in the table, five points from the play-off places with just six games remaining.

What did Dean Ashton say?

Ashton was less than impressed with the Baggies' performance, accusing the players of lacking passion and desire.

"I'm sorry, there's too many of the West Brom players who are too flaky, not enough passion and desire," Ashton said on ITV's English Football League Highlights show.

"You've got a club like QPR who are obviously fighting down there, you've got a chance to get in the play-offs and it just didn't feel like there was that passion in the second half from the West Brom players."

Will West Brom make the play-offs?

At this point, it feels incredibly unlikely that Albion will reach the top six.

Ashton is right to be critical of the Baggies players for their second half performance against the R's and the way they allowed Gareth Ainsworth's side, who had lost nine of their previous 10 games, to take control of the game.

It was a poor response from Corberan's men to the defeat at Rotherham United and it is fair to question the attitude of the players, although they are likely lacking confidence after their decline in form, underlined by Griffifths' mistake for Martin's equaliser.

While it is not an excuse, there is a lot of pressure on the players to achieve promotion this season given the club's financial situation and there were also protests taking place against the ownership, so off-the-field issues may be proving a distraction.

But there is no doubt Albion's recent form has not been good enough in games they would have been expected to win and they must turn their form around quickly to keep their play-off hopes alive.