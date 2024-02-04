Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has revealed his desire to sign Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United.

The Dutchman claimed that he was interested in signing the winger during the January transfer window.

Summerville signed for Leeds in the summer of 2022 from the Eredivisie champions in a deal worth a reported £1.3 million.

The 22-year-old has become a key figure in Daniel Farke’s side this season, having previously been in and out of the team during his debut campaign at Elland Road.

He has featured in 27 of the team’s 30 league games so far this season, contributing 12 goals and seven assists and he has been one of the leading creative forces in the Championship.

Slot makes Summerville claim

Slot responded to speculation surrounding the club’s January transfer business, claiming that the financial situation at the club meant their options were limited.

He used Summerville as an example of a player he admires, but admitted that Feyenoord were unable to afford the chance to sign the player back from Leeds.

“We have not been able to find a player who strengthens us in attack and who was feasible for us,” Slot told Voetbal Zone, via Leeds Live.

“Otherwise, he would have been there.

“It is not difficult to find such a player.

“I’ve said that before, because I can think of a lot.

"However, it must also fit within our financial possibilities.

“A player must want to come to us and have the will to play in the Eredivisie.

“I’ll just mention a name, so you can write about it again.

“I would have liked to see Summerville on our side.

“But he is too expensive.

“I have found him an interesting player for a long time.”

Summerville was the subject of transfer speculation during the summer window following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

Feyenoord were among the clubs interested in signing the Dutch forward, but he opted to remain with the Yorkshire outfit, and that is proving to be a great choice considering the amount of game-time he has received from Daniel Farke.

Leeds United departures

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan Djed Spence Tottenham Hotspur End of Loan Luke Aylin Middlesbrough Loan Darko Gyabi Plymouth Argyle Loan Lewis Bate MK Dons Loan Leo Hjelde Sunderland Permanent Ian Poveda Sheffield Wednesday Loan Sean McGurk Swindon Town Permanent

Summerville is now a key part of the Leeds team as they fight for promotion to the Premier League.

Despite several key departures over the summer, Farke has been able to steer the team towards the fight for the Championship's top two.

However, they face competition from Southampton and Ipswich Town in the race to finish in the automatic promotion spots, with leaders Leicester City considerably clear at the top of the table.

Next up for Leeds is an FA Cup fourth round replay against Plymouth Argyle on February 6 after a 1-1 draw in the original fixture last weekend.

Leeds have done well to hold onto Summerville

There was a lot of interest in the summer for the winger, but Leeds managed to hold onto Summerville - and there was no way he would be leaving in January either.

This has proven key in their promotion battle, as he could end up a major difference-maker in their bid to gain a place back in the Premier League immediately.

It is far from guaranteed that Farke’s side go back up this year at the moment, but his form is a positive omen for the rest of their campaign.

While they could have cashed in on significant interest and earned a big fee, it would have been very difficult to find someone capable of replacing him in this team, which may prove more valuable in the long-run to the club.